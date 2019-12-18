RICHLANDS, Va. — A new scholarship has been established at Southwest Virginia Community College in honor of Cedar Bluff resident LaRhonda Lindsey. The scholarship is to recognize Lindsey’s 28 plus years in helping build and promote the soccer programs in the Richlands and Tazewell County area.
Lindsey’s interest in soccer came as a result of her playing on a team before moving to Richlands and she knew the value of the sport to young people.
Lindsey was an initial organizer and officer of the Clinch Valley Soccer Association when the fledgling soccer program was started. While many others have helped build the program over the years, Lindsey has stayed the course throughout the years.
The soccer program has been valuable to the hundreds of soccer players, from very young through high school who have reaped the benefits of learning soccer skills but also how to be a team player, whether their teams won or lost.
Many award-winning teams have represented Richlands High School as district and regional champions and semi-finalist at the state level. Lindsey has recently retired as head coach of the Richlands girls soccer program.
The LaRhonda Lindsey Soccer Scholarship at Southwest will be awarded with priority to a graduate from Richlands High School, then Tazewell or Graham High School. Priority is also given to a student who played soccer at Richlands, Tazewell or Graham.
The initial scholarship award will be $500.
“We are pleased to recognize LaRhonda for her commitment to the community and we appreciate her family and friends for establishing this scholarship in her well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Tommy Wright, President of SWCC.
