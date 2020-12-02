BLUEFIELD — A trio of players helped the Lincoln Memorial University women’s basketball team pull away from Bluefield State College in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game.
Lexi Kiser, Lindsay Proffitt and Lauren Flowers combined for 24 points in the third quarter to help the Railsplitters (3-1) hold off the Big Blues and win 79-65 at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
The Big Blues (0-2) cut the lead to five four minutes into the fourth quarter but came no closer turning the ball over 17 times in the final 20 minutes.
“For 28 turnovers on the game ... it’s tough to win a ball game when you turn the ball that many times, especially 17 times in one half,” said Bluefield State head coach Ryan Bailey.
After cutting the lead to five, Bluefield State only made one shot over the final six minutes and turned the ball over five times while Lincoln Memorial iced the game with free throws.
The redshirt junior, Kiser, who is a Graham High School graduate, scored 17 points for the Railsplitters including a trio of 3-pointers and had four steals on the defensive end.
Flowers led Lincoln Memorial with 21 points while Proffitt had 18 for the South Atlantic Conference squad, which shot 48.1 percent from the field.
The Railsplitters got to the free throw line 27 times making 22 of them led by a 10-for-12 showing at the stripe from freshman Kassidy Kenny. She finished with 12 points on the game. The Big Blues only attempted five free throws, making three of them and none after halftime.
Down 14 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Big Blues cut the lead down to 64-54 after which they brought a full-court press that forced turnovers on the next four possessions. The Railsplitters turned the ball over 22 times but the Big Blues only converted them into 23 points.
“We definitely tried to get after it a little bit more, tried to turn them over. We just weren’t successful enough when we got some of those turnovers,” Bailey said.
Bluefield State shot 42.9 percent from the field against the full-court zone defense of Lincoln Memorial that proved to be difficult to break down even though it was expected. Kiser, Flowers and Kenny each had four steals for the Railsplitters.
“There was times when we did what we were supposed to be doing,” Bailey said. “The scouting report was what we thought it would be and we just didn’t execute on the scouting report.”
The only two scorers in double figures for Bluefield State were the post players who rotated for each other: Derricka Bramwell and Londen Coleman. Bramwell made seven of her eight shots from the field and grabbed five offensive rebounds to score 16 points. Coleman scored 11 points off the bench when Bramwell sat down.
“The post players really dominated for us tonight. They shot a high percentage as well,” Bailey said.
All 10 players that stepped out onto the court scored for Bluefield State, but outside of Bramwell and Coleman, none were unable to find their rhythm. Katrina Davis finished with eight points and five rebounds while Alexus Tucker and Eden Billups-Campbell each added seven.
Struggling to get the ball into the paint, the Big Blues settled for 3-pointers most of the night attempting 25 and making only eight.
Davis and Ameera McClain each made two while Proffitt had four of the seven trifectas for the Railsplitters.
“We just didn’t do a good job of attacking their zone and getting balls into them more. We settled for that outside shot,” Bailey said.
Down 21-11 at the end of the first quarter Bluefield State shot 56.3 percent in the second to close the deficit to 34-33 at the break before scoring the first five points of the third quarter.
That was the largest lead of the game for the Big Blues as the Railsplitters made 10-of-18 shots in that stanza led by the trio who accounted for 56 of the teams 79 points to lead 61-47 heading into the fourth.
Bluefield State next plays Tuesday on the road against Shaw University.
