PRINCETON — Greenbrier East had the most-productive rushing attack in Southern West Virginia when the Spartans arrived for Friday night’s Class AAA showdown with Princeton Senior High School.
All of the sudden — it stopped being quite so productive.
Brodee Rice and Reece Burton led the Tigers defense in an all-out attack on the Spartans’ source of offensive strength and No. 11 Princeton dismantled No. 15 Greenbrier East 56-14 in a victory that likely clinched the TIgers’ Class AAA playoff ambitions.
“I just think our defense as a unit played lights-out. They held a team that’s been averaging over 40 points a game the last month to 14 points. I think that’s a tribute to what coach [Davon] Marion and our staff’s doing on defense,” Pedigo said.
“Our kids are flying around on the defensive side of the ball and I’m really proud of them.”
Princeton improved to 5-2 overall and Greenbrier East fell to 5-4.
Quentin Wilson proved the most elusive of the Spartans ball carriers, managing 88 yards on 16 carries, including a 33-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 10-yard TD run in the final stanza. Colby Piner was held to 41 yards, Nate Baker had 41 yards and quarterback Monquelle Davis had 12 yards rushing. He was confined to 44 yards passing, also giving up an interception.
Burton — who led Princeton with a season-high 14 tackles — was instrumental in containing the vaunted Spartans ground game. So was Rice, whose five tackles — including two for loss — came in the critical first half. Other Princeton defenders who rose to the occasion included Josiah Honaker, Eli Padgett, Amir Powell, Justin Young and Ethan Parsons.
Pedigo commented that he thought the defensive performance turned out to be more significant than the popular pregame comparisons between Greenbrier East’s rushing game and the Tigers’ area-leading passing attack. But Princeton’s passing prowess was still a big deal.
Sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran completed 10-of-17 attempts for 339 yards and five touchdown passes.
Parsons, who also had a 71-yard interception return on the night, led the receivers with six catches for 136 yards, including scoring receptions of 38 yards, and 28 yards.
Greenbrier East only trailed 21-6 when the Spartans defense recorded a big stop of its own with 7:35 remaining in the second quarter. Parsons had what would have been his biggest TD play of the night called back on a flag that Pedigo protested to no avail. Moments later, Cochran hit Carter Meachum for a 67-yard catch-and-run that took the starch out of East for keeps.
“I don’t know if [East] held the momentum, but you could tell they were trying to swing it their way. Then we were able to come back and make that play and Carter was able to take it the distance. I thought that was a pivotal play for us in the first half,” said Pedigo.
On a subsequent second quarter drive, Honaker caught a short pass from Cochran and parlayed it into Princeton’s longest play from scrimmage this year — a 97-yard scoring pass and run for the 35-6 halftime lead.
To go with his offensive kudos, Powell rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries for the Tigers, including scoring runs of 37 and 8-yards.
The Princeton head coach was a bit less effusive with his praise for the offensive unit than he was with the defense. The system has been producing big numbers and scoring points all season long. He was more concerned with correcting some less-obvious but bothersome execution issues that might haunt the Tigers in the post-season if not addressed.
“I thought Greenbrier did a good job. We didn’t really establish a lot of drives, but we had a ton of big plays,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers were slated to wrap up regular season play with Hedgesville at home next Friday, but Berkeley County remains in what has been a prolonged period of Code Orange. Princeton quickly arranged a game at George Washington for Friday.
“With tonight’s win, I think we’re in the playoffs. And if we have the ability to play next week, I think we ought to play,” Pedigo said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
