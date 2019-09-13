After opening the 2018 season with a disappointing loss to Bluefield High School, Graham’s football team evened up its record with last week’s 45-0 win over county rival Tazewell at Mitchell Stadium.
This week, the G-Men hope to move the columns into winning territory when the face Giles High School at home.
The victory versus the Bulldogs was a decisive one, but head coach Tony Palmer said Graham remains very much a work in progress.
“I think we did a good job defensively. We’re still trying to find our way somewhat on offense,” said Palmer. “But I’m confident we’ll get it together.”
G-Men quarterback Devin Lester ran wild on the Beavers in week one. Last week, the talented Old Dominion University commit settled back and let his arm do the talking, passing for 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Isaiah Justice, Xayvion Turner and Trey Booker all got in on the scoring action.
“We were trying to get more people involved. We don’t want Devin to have to carry the ball that many times,” Palmer said. “We have other playmakers and we’re working on getting everybody involved and trying to make the offense well-rounded.”
Giles comes to Mitchell Stadium with an 0-2 record after consecutive losses to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, respectively.
The Spartans’ single wing offense will be a unique look for the G-Men defense this week. But Graham is familiar enough with the way Giles approaches the game.
“I think Giles is Giles. It’s the same team you play every year. They’re a hard-nosed hard working team. We’ve got to be ready to play,” Palmer said.
Dominic Collini, Chaston Ratcliffe and Gage Freeman bring the funk to the Spartans’ funky offense.
Oak Hill (0-2)
at Princeton (0-2)
In spite of a getting hit with a clutch of tough injuries — including the loss of starting quarterback Ranson Graham — the Tigers maintain a positive focus headed into tonight’s game with the Red Devils.
Graham was slated to have surgery this morning on his collarbone, which was broken in three places. Massive left tackle Logan Stepp has also been lost to a broken foot. Last weekend, Tyler Dye had surgery on a broken patella.
“This is not the kind of season start we were looking forward to,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, who was pleased with the job backup Brady Martin did last week, but might give the starting nod to freshman Grant Cochran and get Martin into the fray elsewhere.
“I think (the start) might be a down-to-the-minute decision. Last week we had a lot of guys catch the ball and we had to go to more of a quick game. I think we had eight or nine different receivers in the game, including running backs running routes out of the backfield,” Pedigo said.
“That’s what we do and we feel like we can be pretty successful with it. We’ve just got to get some continuity with our quarterback and with the changes in the offensive line. So we’ll see what happens,” he said.
Bluefield (2-0)
at Lord Botetourt (2-0)
Lord Botetourt (Va.) was the only team to beat the Beavers in regular season play last year and were the only team to beat Blacksburg during the regular season for the last two years.
Quarterback Evan Eller rushed for 157 yards and three scores in last week’s 23-7 win over the Bruins. Junior Dylan Wade rushed for 105 yards filling in for injured RB Hunter Rice, who may or may not be back for tonight’s game.
Last year the Cavaliers collected a 17-3 win over Bluefield, which has been led by running back JJ Davis, quarterback Carson Deeb and wide receivers Jahiem House, Brandon Wiley, Isaiah Johnson and Juwuan Green.
Chilowie (2-0)
at Narrows (2-0)
There will be a battle of unbeatens in Narrows when Chilhowie makes its’ first-ever visit to Harry Ragsdale Field.
Last year, the Warriors made it all the way to the Class 1 state championship game, falling to perennial powerhouse Riverheads.
Quarterback Logan Adams and receivers Lucas Doss and Jonathan Gilley pace Chilhowie’s prolific offense.
For Narrows, quarterback Chase Blaker and fleet-footed brother Chad Blaker came up with the big plays for the Green Wave, but there are other talented kids in the mix who will need to get their green flags flying to deal with the daunting Warriors, including Matthew Morgan, Reid Bowman and Dustin Wiley.
