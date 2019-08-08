LYNCHBURG, Va. — Former Princeton girls basketball standout Sharon Wilkerson Emery will be among five new inductees to the Liberty University Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony this upcoming September.
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 will include representatives from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field and women’s basketball.
The the 11th class to be inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored during special ceremonies surrounding Liberty’s football matchup with Buffalo on Sept. 14 at Williams Stadium. The induction ceremony will be held Sept. 13 on the Club Pavilion level of the Williams Stadium Tower.
In addition to Wilkerson Emery, the five-member class includes Renard Brown (baseball), Johnnie Engelhardt (men’s cross country/track & field), Steve Isaacs (men’s basketball), Mickey Paige (football).
Sharon Wilkerson Emery, an alumna of Mercer Christian Academy, is the second member of a key three-player group to be inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame, helping establish women’s basketball as one of the most dominant programs in school history.
Emery, along with her twin sister, Sarah Wilkerson Erps and 2009 Liberty Athletics Hall of Famer Elena Kisseleva Bengds, helped turn a fledgling women’s basketball program that was 5-22 prior to their arrival into a team that won four straight Big South titles during her career. Liberty and made the first four of the program’s 17 trips to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Princeton native ranks fifth in Liberty University program history, having scored 1,733 career points, and is the program’s all-time leader with 304 career steals. She also ranks second in career three-point field goals (172), three-point field goal percentage (36.3) and minutes played (3,712) and fourth in free throws (361) and free throw shooting percentage (77.3).
Emory was a four-time All-Big South first-team honoree and was named to the Big South All-Tournament team three times. During her senior year, she was honored as the 2000 Big South Player of the Year after she averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 47.6 percent from the field (159-of-334) and 38.5 percent from three-point range (37-of-96).
