BLUEFIELD — The busy midsummer days leading up to August have kept Bluefield College head coach Dewey Lusk caught up in a daily grind that has been primarily administrative in nature.
Now comes the fun part.
The Rams skipper, staff and players turned out in team colors on Saturday morning for photos and interviews during the program’s traditional media day at Mitchell Stadium, in Bluefield.
“It’s been a busy week ... and we had two days of report day and getting all the paperwork straight with athletic training, from financial aid to admissions ... administrative meetings are all part of the hats that you wear as a head football coach at the small college level.
“They want to know your numbers and lists, who’s here and who’s not ... then you throw in the NAIA Eligibility Center on top of that, trying to get all these kids eligible ... it keeps you hopping,” said Lusk, whose team had its its first fall practice of the 2019 season at 7:45 p.m., on Friday night.
“But when we finally got to practice yesterday, we finally got to work on football. When I got up here on the field last night, I turned the phone off and I was able to coach football. That was pretty cool,” Lusk said.
Unlike many larger college programs, Bluefield College cannot afford to board and feed student athletes over the off-season summer months. With the exception of a handful of players who live locally and train regularly at the college, Friday’s practice was the first collective team workout since spring practice.
“They were very excited. I’ve got a good group of older guys that have taken it upon themselves to lead,” Lusk said.
A couple of his top returning leaders actually did stay over the summer. This includes linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush, a Danville, Va. product who is the first All-American in Bluefield College history. Colin “Sarge” O’Donnell who’s been on one tour of duty in Afghanistan, came in as a 25-year-old freshman last year and is proving to be one of the leaders in this year’s fall camp.
“He’s disciplined and hard working. And that rubs off,” Lusk said.
While the bulk of the squad was on hand for Saturday’s media day, there are others still on their way.
“We recruited all summer and there are still kids that will be coming in. I think we are in the low 80s with new and transfer kids,” said Lusk.
The much-discussed NCAA Transfer Portal that has resulted in unprecedented numbers of player transfers between major college programs over the off season does not directly impact Bluefield College, which is NAIA affiliated. But the general culture of high player turnover in the college ranks is very much a factor for Lusk’s program.
“That’s society. You look today and people are committing, de-committing, committing again and de-committing. People go to a lot of different schools and they move around,” Lusk said. “It’s a problem everywhere and it happens. Retention is tough. But you want to hang onto as many of the good ones as you can and then build off of that each year. And we’ve held onto some good ones.”
The Rams season will open on August 31 at Faulkner University. The first home game at Mitchell Stadium will be against Bethel on September 7 with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Last year Bluefield College finished 4-7 overall, 1-4 in Mid-South Conference play. This year the Rams are picked to finish second in the Appalachian Division in this year’s Mid-South Conference pre-season poll. This puts the program more in alignment with the expectations that followed BC’s 6-5, 4-2 finish in 2018 — the football program’s first winning season since the eve of Pearl Harbor.
Lusk appreciates the vote of confidence, but knows from the outset that his team will face difficult challenges every week.
“It’s a 22-team league with the Appalachian, Bluegrass and Sun Division. From top to bottom, that hasn’t changed. Even when I was at Virginia-Wise ... you have to come ready to play every Saturday From top to bottom, it’s a tough league. There are seven or eight teams already ranked in the Top 25,” he said.
The 2019 non-conference slate will include a rare treat for Southwest Virginia football fans: the Rams will face Emory & Henry College for the first time since the 1930s.
Lusk is a player alumnus of E&H who played under Larry Bales and Lou Wacker, going on to coach under Wacker for 19 seasons. Wasps coach Curt Newsome is also an Emory & Henry player alumnus who played under Fred Selfe, Jerry Kirk and Bales.
In addition to his assorted head coaching duties, Lusk coaches BC’s quarterbacks and will be overseeing what should be a spirited preseason competition between multiple candidates to replace graduated veteran QB Cason Whitt.
Lusk’s 2019 season staff includes Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Dino Kaklis, Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach Mike Ketchum, DL Coach Rod Howard, Wide Receivers Coach Gil Lusk and Assistant Football Coach/RB coach Nick Criner.
A brand-new presence at the Mitchell Stadium media proceedings on Saturday morning was the Bluefield College football program’s newest administrative ally — Athletic Director Tonia Walker. She already looks to be one of Rams football’s most engaged and enthusiastic supporters this season.
“She is awesome. What a great hire. She’s all about the kids and she’s all about helping us. She’s going to hold your feet to the fire but that’s a good thing,” Lusk said.
“She’s going to expect a lot but she’s also going to help you. I’ve really enjoyed working with her and getting to know her ... she’s a great addition to the Bluefield community and the Bluefield College staff.”
