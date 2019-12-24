Four Seasons' Finest...

(Left) Graham’s Devin Lester looks for an open receiver during a regular season football game at Mitchell Stadium. (Upper Right) Bluefield’s Sean Martin tackles a Keyser ball carrier during the WVSSAC playoffs at Mitchell Stadium. (Lower right) Graham head football coach Tony Palmer surveys the sideline during a playoff game at Mitchell Stadium. 

 Staff photos by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD — Three teams from Four Season Country went deep into postseason football play. None of them brought home the ultimate prize.  Even so, this was a talented crop of players.

Narrows placed five players on the 2019 All-Four Seasons Country Football Team. Graham and arch-rival Bluefield each placed seven on the team.

Narrows went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1981 and registered the fourth 11-win season in school history. It was a strong defense that powered the Green Wave allowing only 12 points a game while the rushing attack led the offense.

All over the field, Graham had players who made a difference with explosive plays while others did the dirty work in the fourth consecutive season with at least 11 wins for the G-Men.

The third straight trip to the state championship game in Wheeling for Bluefield saw it show off a passing game that was rarely stopped to complement the always-strong rushing attack.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph Offensive Player of the Year is Graham’s Devin Lester and the Defensive Player of the Year is Bluefield’s Sean Martin.

The Coach of the Year is Tony Palmer from Graham for leading the G-Men to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

The six-foot-six defensive end Martin has been a menace to offense’s for the past few years and finished with 102 tackles in his senior season. Teams changed their blocking schemes to stop the West Virginia University-bound Martin from causing problems but he still finished with eight sacks and four forced fumbles.

The Graham linebacking duo of Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastler were considered for their ability to make an impact on every defensive play as the anchors of the G-Men defense.

Playing his third different position on offense in three seasons Lester took the reins of the Graham offense at quarterback this year and excelled as the team scored 39 points a game.

Lester who has signed to play for Old Dominion University next year had over 3,000 yards from scrimmage for the G-Men using his speed to scramble for long touchdowns and his arm to find one of his receivers open for long touchdowns.

The Beavers rushing attack was JJ Davis who piled up 1,923 yards on the ground and 26 touchdowns. He was named to the All-State first team and was a finalist for BDT Offensive Player of the Year.

Palmer and his coaching staff helped the G-Men turn around a 2-2 start with nine consecutive victories until running into the buzzsaw that was Appomattox County in the state semis. The Raiders won their fourth state title in five years.

Bluefield’s Fred Simon and Narrows’ Kelly Lowe were also in consideration for Coach of the Year for what they did with their coaching staffs to have successful seasons.

Five members of the Four Seasons Country Team are already signed to play college football at the Division I level next year.

A number of others have received offers and interest to play college football at the different levels.

2019 All-Four Seasons Country Football Team

 

Offensive Player of the Year: Devin Lester, Graham

Defensive Player of the Year: Sean Martin, Bluefield

Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham

 

Offense

OL: Liam Fultineer, Mount View

OL: Brody Meadows, Graham

OL: Josh Herndon, Tazewell

OL: Colton Kennedy, River View

OL: Tanner Hazelwood, PikeView

QB: Carson Deeb, Bluefield

WR: Xander Castillo, James Monroe

WR: Ethan Parsons, Princeton

WR: Sage Webb, Richlands

RB: JJ Davis, Bluefield

RB: Tre Booker, Graham

Utility: Devin Lester, Graham

Utility: Josiah Jordan, Tazewell

Utility: Brandon Wiley, Bluefield

Kicker: Levi Forrest, Richlands

Defense

DL: Derick Flack, Bluefield

DL: Ethan Phipps, Richlands

DL: Ben Clemons, Narrows

DE: Sean Martin, Bluefield

DE: Hunter Smith, Narrows

LB: Aaron Edwards, Graham

LB: Nick Kastner, Graham

LB: Matthew Morgan, Narrows

DB: Chase Blaker, Narrows

DB: Jahiem House, Bluefield

DB: Marqus Ray, Graham

Utility: Xavyion Turner, Graham

Utility: Chad Blaker, Narrows

Utility: Monroe Mohler, James Monroe

Punter: Kaulin Parris, Bluefield

