BLUEFIELD — Three teams from Four Season Country went deep into postseason football play. None of them brought home the ultimate prize. Even so, this was a talented crop of players.
Narrows placed five players on the 2019 All-Four Seasons Country Football Team. Graham and arch-rival Bluefield each placed seven on the team.
Narrows went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1981 and registered the fourth 11-win season in school history. It was a strong defense that powered the Green Wave allowing only 12 points a game while the rushing attack led the offense.
All over the field, Graham had players who made a difference with explosive plays while others did the dirty work in the fourth consecutive season with at least 11 wins for the G-Men.
The third straight trip to the state championship game in Wheeling for Bluefield saw it show off a passing game that was rarely stopped to complement the always-strong rushing attack.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph Offensive Player of the Year is Graham’s Devin Lester and the Defensive Player of the Year is Bluefield’s Sean Martin.
The Coach of the Year is Tony Palmer from Graham for leading the G-Men to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
The six-foot-six defensive end Martin has been a menace to offense’s for the past few years and finished with 102 tackles in his senior season. Teams changed their blocking schemes to stop the West Virginia University-bound Martin from causing problems but he still finished with eight sacks and four forced fumbles.
The Graham linebacking duo of Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastler were considered for their ability to make an impact on every defensive play as the anchors of the G-Men defense.
Playing his third different position on offense in three seasons Lester took the reins of the Graham offense at quarterback this year and excelled as the team scored 39 points a game.
Lester who has signed to play for Old Dominion University next year had over 3,000 yards from scrimmage for the G-Men using his speed to scramble for long touchdowns and his arm to find one of his receivers open for long touchdowns.
The Beavers rushing attack was JJ Davis who piled up 1,923 yards on the ground and 26 touchdowns. He was named to the All-State first team and was a finalist for BDT Offensive Player of the Year.
Palmer and his coaching staff helped the G-Men turn around a 2-2 start with nine consecutive victories until running into the buzzsaw that was Appomattox County in the state semis. The Raiders won their fourth state title in five years.
Bluefield’s Fred Simon and Narrows’ Kelly Lowe were also in consideration for Coach of the Year for what they did with their coaching staffs to have successful seasons.
Five members of the Four Seasons Country Team are already signed to play college football at the Division I level next year.
A number of others have received offers and interest to play college football at the different levels.
2019 All-Four Seasons Country Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Devin Lester, Graham
Defensive Player of the Year: Sean Martin, Bluefield
Coach of the Year: Tony Palmer, Graham
Offense
OL: Liam Fultineer, Mount View
OL: Brody Meadows, Graham
OL: Josh Herndon, Tazewell
OL: Colton Kennedy, River View
OL: Tanner Hazelwood, PikeView
QB: Carson Deeb, Bluefield
WR: Xander Castillo, James Monroe
WR: Ethan Parsons, Princeton
WR: Sage Webb, Richlands
RB: JJ Davis, Bluefield
RB: Tre Booker, Graham
Utility: Devin Lester, Graham
Utility: Josiah Jordan, Tazewell
Utility: Brandon Wiley, Bluefield
Kicker: Levi Forrest, Richlands
Defense
DL: Derick Flack, Bluefield
DL: Ethan Phipps, Richlands
DL: Ben Clemons, Narrows
DE: Sean Martin, Bluefield
DE: Hunter Smith, Narrows
LB: Aaron Edwards, Graham
LB: Nick Kastner, Graham
LB: Matthew Morgan, Narrows
DB: Chase Blaker, Narrows
DB: Jahiem House, Bluefield
DB: Marqus Ray, Graham
Utility: Xavyion Turner, Graham
Utility: Chad Blaker, Narrows
Utility: Monroe Mohler, James Monroe
Punter: Kaulin Parris, Bluefield
