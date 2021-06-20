BLUEFIELD — Since being named the head coach of Bluefield State’s resurrected football program in October of 2020, Tony Coaxum has taken stock of the Big Blue program’s available facilities and needs, ordered equipment and uniforms, hired assistant football coaches, organized and indoctrinated his staff, generated practice and workout scripts, recruited some of the talent that will comprise the first Bluefield State football team in 40 years and even lent his imagination to the selection of a new team mascot and logo.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the drawn-out protocols and restrictions it brought with it, what Coaxum hasn’t had much time to do since he got here is hands-on coaching.
On Friday and Saturday, he finally got that opportunity.
About 23 local players eighth grade and younger attended Friday’s session of a two-day Youth Football Camp put on by Coaxum and his assistant coaches at Mitchell Stadium. On Saturday, Coaxum and his subalterns put on a session for high school aged players, freshman and up.
At $25 per camper, the endeavor wasn’t a big moneymaking proposition for the burgeoning BSC football program, although the fees did help offset some of the related expenses. It’s primary function was to finally get Coaxum and his program interfacing with the surrounding football culture on both sides of the state line. It was also a chance to get an early look at some of the area’s rising football talent — some of which he’d undoubtedly like to entice to stay close to home come college time.
“We were just talking the basics of football and they got to learn all kinds of different drills. Nothing too crazy. The COVID stuff is kind of lightening up and its summertime and the kids just want to run around and play ball. So we’re teaching them the fundamentals of the game,” Coaxum said of Friday’s session.
“[Saturday] we’ll have high school age kids come out and do the same thing, although we’ll be a little more position-specific and also get our eyes on some kids as well. We’re a first-year program and we just want to get people out and get them to see us,” Coaxum said.
Friday’s session with the younger kids may have been mostly kid stuff fundamentals, but one thing Coaxum and his staff could not fail to notice was just how much fun the adults were having.
“This was really good for our coaches. For a lot of us, this is the first time we’ve gotten to coach ball for more than a year. No practices ... no anything,” the BSC head coach said. “We were really excited, maybe even more so than the kids.”
Bluefield State’s players for the 2021 season will report on July 29. The first practice will be held on Aug. 2. The Big Blues will hold morning practice at Mitchell Stadium, thereby avoiding scheduling conflicts with stadium-mates Bluefield College, which traditionally holds evening practices. Bluefield and Graham High Schools also utilize Mitchell Stadium as their home football fields.
The Friday and Saturday camp sessions were also a chance for Bluefield State coaches to finally become familiar with the historic facility that will become their new home.
“This is the first time our staff got to work together on that field,” Coaxum said.
“It was a lot of fun. I saw what I expected of the guys ... high energy, having a good time and teaching. We carry the same energy to these young kids that we’re going to carry [Saturday] to the high school kids and we’re going to carry to the kids we get for the fall. Our guys love to coach. They love the game. They were having a blast out there today,” he said.
In July, Concord University will hold a couple of football camps that will be open to local high school aged players. Beginning July 17, the Mountain Lions will welcome programs from around the region to its 7-on-7 competition. Games will start at 9 a.m. and each school is guaranteed six games on the day. The 7-on-7 tournament will coincide with a Big Man Camp. Additionally, Concord will hold a one-day prospect camp on July 25 which will be open to high school players grades 9-12.
— Contact George Thwaites at sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.