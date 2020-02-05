GRUNDY, Va. — When the year began, Honaker faced uncertainty with a major injury to its all-state star.
Tuesday, the Lady Tigers wiped all that uncertainty away.
Honaker clinched its second straight Black Diamond District girls regular season title with an impressive, 70-60 win over Grundy Tuesday night.
LeeAnna McNulty, who missed the first part of the season after knee surgery, played like the LeeAnna McNulty of old. She finished with over half of Honaker’s points, scoring 36 to go with 13 rebounds.
“I’m getting a whole lot more confidence in myself, getting in the gym and getting more reps,” the junior all-state standout said. “I feel like I’m getting a little better each week.”
Kyla Boyd added 11 points and Kylie Vance added 13 rebounds for a Lady Tigers squad that grew in other ways while McNulty was out.
“I was real pleased with the girls’ performance tonight. Im proud of how the girls played,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “I hate that it (McNulty’s injury) had to happen, but in the grand scheme of things, I think it made our players really have to step up and assume roles they weren’t used to playing, and it’s really starting to pay off.”
Maggie Deel scored 18 points and Mashayla Belcher scored 14 for Grundy, which fell behind by as many as 13 points and cut the deficit to four in the third quarter, but could get no closer down the stretch.
“Early in the game, they could’ve put us away but we kept fighting back,” said Grundy coach Ron Compton. “In the fourth quarter we cut it to five and had the ball, we just couldn’t get that bucket.”
Honaker (17-5, 8-0) finished up the regular season. Grundy (13-3, 4-2) has six games remaining over the next two weeks, including at Mountain Mission this evening.
—
