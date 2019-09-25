LEBANON, Va. — A Southwest District road trip to Charles C. Long Gymnasium didn’t turn out well for the Blue Tornado.
Lebanon established control early and rolled to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Richlands on Wednesday.
The Pioneers picked up the momentum early in each set, never trailing in the match.
“Lebanon is a great team,” Richlands coach Abbey Kitts said. “They come out attacking, they come out swinging, they have some really good players.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum, once you get down, it’s really hard to get back up. It’s all about who has the momentum.”
Lebanon (12-7, 2-1) has a dynamic duo in hitters Kara Long and Averie Price. Long (24 kills, 10 digs) and Price (15 kills, five digs) aided by setter Jaylee Stanley (40 assists) controlled the net.
“Both (Long and Price) played great,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “Kara was on fire tonight for sure. She had a dominate performance. When we get them both going, it makes us hard to stop. They both played the net well defensively too, we know the offense is going to be there, but that defense really helps us.”
The first set was tied once at one-all, but Price had a kill to put Lebanon up 2-1 and they never looked back. The Pioneers took an 8-0 lead in the second set led by Stanley on the service line. They were never seriously threatened, as they took a 2-0 advantage in the match.
Set three was the most competitive. Lebanon sprinted out to a 10-4 lead. But with the play of Mackenzie Osborne and Ginger Short, the Blue Tornado was able to fight back. After an ace by Short, they had cut the Lebanon lead to 16-13. But the Pioneers took nine of the last 11 points to put it in the win column.
“The girls kept battling,” Kitts said. “I have an older team and they know this is their last year, so it’s their turn to make a name for themselves. They have that in the back of their mind the whole time. They have a fighting spirit for sure, it just took us some time to get woke up.”
Osborne (nine kills, one block, three aces) and Short (six kills, two aces) paced the frontline for the Tornado. Katlynn Baldwin led the defense with 22 digs. Lauren Earls was solid with 10 assists and 16 digs.
Lebanon defense was solid, with several good plays to slow the Richlands (6-2, 1-2) attack.
“Defense is the key,” Price said. “You have to be able to defend and play the net. We struggled at times on the back line, reading Richlands but we later in the match we were all in sync and really moved well. We did a better job of talking, we don’t have a lot of vocal players, but we’ve been working on that too.
“Richlands has a good team, I’ve watched them play, so we had to play well tonight.”
Richlands will take the floor again on Tuesday, when they host Graham in the annual “Volley for the Cure” game.
“We’re very excited to get another home game,” said Kitts. “We love the event, it’s a fun time to get together and have some community support. The girls enjoy it, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
