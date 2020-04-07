CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Southwest District Girls Basketball Player of the Year Averie Price of Lebanon was the only Southwest District basketball player — either boys or girls — to make the VHSL All-Class 2 basketball rosters released by the League on Tuesday.
Price, a senior for the Lady Pioneers, was a second-team all-state selection.
Gate City’s Sarah Thompson was named All-Class 2 Girls Basketball Player of the Year while Lady Blue Devils head coach Kelly Houseright — who led Gate City to the Class 2 state championship — was named All-Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Joining Thompson on the first team was Luray’s Emily Weakley, Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser, Thomas Jefferson’s Jaedyn Cook, Union’s Jayda Smith, Strasburg’s Christyan Reid, Ridgeview’s Brooklin Frazier and Luray’s Brynlee Burill.
Joining Price on the second team were Greensville’s Sanijah Robinson, Buffalo Gap’s Amaya Lucus, Patrick County’s Sierra Hubbard, King William’s Allie Patterson, Stuarts Draft’s McKinley Fitzgerald, Gretna’s Tynasia Witcher and Amelia’s Janiya Medley.
In VHSL Class 2 Boys Basketball all-state balloting, John Marshall’s Jason Nelson was named Player of the Year and head coach Ty White, who led the Justices to the Class 2 state championship, was named Coach of the Year.
Joining Nelson on the first team was Gate City’s Bradley Dean, East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel, Radford’s CAm Cormany, John Marshall’s Roosevelt Wheeler, East Rockingham’s Tyce McNair, Wise Central’s Isaiah McAmis and Brunswick’s Jaden Firman.
Abingdon’s Peyton Carter was named to the VHSL All-Class 3 Girls Basketball first team. Carroll County’s Abigail Kennedy was named to the second team roster.
