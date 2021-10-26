BRIDGEPORT — Frostburg State’s Gavin Lavat (Offensive), UNC Pembroke’s Devin Jones (Defensive) and Notre Dame’s Tanner Harding (Special Teams) were recognized by the Mountain East Conference for their performances in the eighth week of the football season.
Lavat, a senior from Edgewater, Md., rushed for 190 yards on 19 carries and tied a conference record with five touchdowns in a win over Fairmont State. He is one of just four players to have five rushing TDs in a game so far in NCAA Division II this season.
Jones, a senior defensive back from Mooresville, N.C., helped lead a defensive effort that limited Charleston to just 14 points in a 21-14 win for the Braves. Jones had 10 total tackles in the game (nine solo), and also forced a fumble he recovered in the first play. UNCP would cash in with a touchdown on the very next play. He also returned two punts and two kicks on the day.
Harding, a senior from Gahanna, Ohio, accounted for 10 points in Notre Dame’s 34-14 win over Glenville State. The MEC’s all-time leading scorer booted a pair of field goals and was also 4-for-4 on PATs.
Other Top Performances
Offense: Trey Dixon (UNCP) had six catches for 166 yards and a TD in a win over Charleston ... Jaylen McNair (AB) threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia Wesleyan ... Dant’e Jones (WVSU) had 142 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Yellow Jackets ... Sy Alli (WU) had 87 yards and two scores in Wheeling’s come-from-behind win over West Liberty ... Chris Brimm (NDC) had 257 yards through the air and a pair of scores ... Jack Mangel (CU) had his third 400-yard performance of the season in a loss to West Virginia State ... Tyler Moler (WLU) carried the ball 41 times for 150 yards against Wheeling ... C.J. Washington (WVWC) had eight catches and a TD against Alderson Broaddus.
Defense: Dajo Davenport (CU) had six tackles, including a pair of sacks, in a loss to West Virginia State. Josiah Wright (WU) had a critical pick-six to spark a Wheeling win in overtime over West Liberty
... Cedric Carter (AB) had nine tackles in a win for the Battlers ... Avery Thurman (FROST) had seven tackles in a win for the Bobcats ... Guam Lee (NDC) had five solo stops and became the school’s all-time leader in career tackles on Saturday ... Special Teams: Austin Hampton (AB) was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs against West Virginia Wesleyan ... Mikey Rago (CU) hit both of his field goal attempts for the Mountain Lions.
