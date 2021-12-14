OAK HILL — Ethan Vargo-Thomas hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left on the clock to lift the Oak Hill boys basketball team to a 52-51 victory over visiting Bluefield in a Tuesday night thriller.
Jacob Perdue led the Red Devils with 18 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Vargo-Thomas finished with 13. Samuel Crist added 10.
Ja’eon Flack scored 17 points to lead the Beavers (1-1). Caleb Fuller added 14 points. R.J. Hairston added eight points, pulling down nine rebounds. Chance Johnson had four steals and Steven Addair had three steals.
The Beavers play in the Princeton Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Princeton High School.
Sherman 69, Montcalm 54
MONTCALM — Dalton Rollo scored 20 points to lead the Tide past the homestanding Generals on Tuesday night.
Jacob Welch and AJ Skeens added 14 points apiece.
Noah White scored 30 points to pace Montcalm (0-3) Isaac Reed added eight points.
Montcalm plays at Mount View on Friday.
Mount View 79,
Independence 64
WELCH — Tony Bailey scored 20 points to pace the Golden Knights in a victory over the visiting Patriots at Ergie Smith Court at Mount View High School.
Travis Bell added 15 points for Mount View (2-2). Justin Haggerty added 12 points. TJ Bell led the Knights with 10 boards.
Michael McKinney had 26 points to lead Independence. Cyrus Goodson added 16 and Carter Adkins added 15 points.
Mount View plays Man at home on Friday.
Girls Games
Abingdon 65, Graham 61
ABINGDON — Sarah Williams scored 27 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a non-district win over the visiting G-Girls, who put up serious resistance.
Graham’s Elle Gunter responded with a 30-point outing, also pulling down 14 rebounds in one go the G-Girls’ strongest outings of the season so far. Savanna Howery added 15 points for Graham, going 5-for-8 from the three point line. Stella Gunter added nine points with five rebounds.
Ella Seymour poured in 24 points for Abingdon while Cadence Waters added eight points.
Graham plays at John Battle on Thursday night.
Late Girls Games
Twin Valley 45, Rural Retreat 41
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Lady Panthers’ win over visiting Rural Retreat on Monday night.
Kamryn Vance had nine points and three assists for Twin Valley (3-2) and Rayne Hawthorne had nine rebounds and eight points.
The Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic 2021 will be played at Twin Valley High School on Friday and Saturday. In the girls draw, Hurley will face Rye Cove at 4 p.m. on Friday followed by a 7 p.m. game between Twin Valley and Northwood. The girls consolation game is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and the girls championship game will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Narrows 51, Galax 44
NARROWS, Va. — Lainey Stables fired up 18 points, including three trifectas, and the Lady Wave defeated visiting Galax on Monday night.
Emma Helvey scored 11 points, hitting three outside the arc. Alyssa Bishop had 11 rebounds.
Saige Leonard had 15 points to lead for Galax (2-3) Makayla Miller added seven points for the Tide.
Narrows travels to Bath County on Friday night.
Late Boys Games
Rural Retreat 74, Twin Valley 41
PILGRIM’S KNOB — Brody Smith scored 16 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers along the way, and the visiting Indians overran the Panthers on Monday.
Galin Hight added 13 points for Rural Retreat.
Chandler Cooper scored nine points to lead Twin Valley and Matthew Lester scored eight. Ethan Snead rounded up 10 rebounds.
Twin Valley will play at East Ridge, Ky. on Wednesday night. The Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic 2021 will be played Friday and Saturday at Twin Valley. In the boys draw, Hurley will play East Ridge at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with Twin Valley taking on Richlands at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s boys consolation game will be played at 4:30 p.m. with the boys finals set for 7:30 p.m.
Narrows 59, Galax 51
GALAX, Va. — Kolier Pruett scored 26 points and corralled 12 rebounds to lead the Green Wave past the Maroon Tide on Monday night.
Reed Perdue added 10 points for Narrows ( 3-2).
Bagley scored 13 points to pace Galax.
Narrows will play in the Bob Johnson Classic at Emory & Henry College Friday and Saturday at Lord Botetourt High School.
