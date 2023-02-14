ATHENS — 3 The Concord University women’s basketball team outscored Bluefield State 27-19 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 70-63 victory over Bluefield State Monday night in a non-conference clash at the Carter Center.
Holding a 32-29 lead at halftime, the Mountain Lions (10-14) extended its lead to 39-31 after five straight points from junior guard Nakaila Gray at the 7:46 mark of the third quarter. But, Concord was held to four points over the remainder of the quarter as Bluefield State (11-12) took a 44-43 edge to the fourth.
The fourth quarter featured four ties before CU used the foul line to surge ahead of the Big Blues. With two seconds left on the shot clock, freshman forward Abbie Smith was fouled and two makes pushed Concord up 58-56 with 1:46 remaining. Two more free throws from graduate guard Maggie Guynn gave Concord a four-point lead 25 seconds later.
After BSU answered at the 1:10 mark, junior guard Maddie Ratcliff pushed the ball and her driving layup helped secure a Mountain Lion win.
The game had 14 ties and 11 lead changes with neither team leading by more eight points—68-60 Concord. Bluefield State got out to a 21-19 lead through 10 minutes, but Concord held the Big Blues to 17.6 percent shooting in the second quarter to gain the three-point halftime edge.
Guynn used the foul line to score more than half of her points as 10 of her team-best 19 came at the charity stripe. In the first quarter, she went over 1,500 career points with a three-pointer.
Junior guard Jaisah Smith was the only other CU player in double figures as she went for 18 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, and added a team-best eight rebounds and four assists.
Gray and A. Smith both finished with nine points. A. Smith chipped in seven boards.
The Mountain Lions outrebounded Bluefield State, 50-37, and held BSU to 29.2 percent shooting.
Concord resumes Mountain East Conference play 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against West Virginia Wesleyan.
