JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Bluefield Blue Jays scored seven runs over the final three innings to seal a 10-7 Appalachian League road victory over the Johnson City Cardinals, on Sunday night.
Davis Schneider set the table for the Blue Jays comeback in the top of the seventh when he stroked an RBI single that plated Leonardo Jimenez to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 7-4.
Spencer Horwitz closed the gap in the top of the eighth, plating Eric Rivera on his RBI double and subsequently scoring on a PK Morris RBI single.
In the top of the ninth, Andres Guerra tied things up at 7-all with his RBI double that plated Schneider. The Blue Jays got the go-ahead on Steward Berroa’s RBI single that drove in Justin Ammons.
An RBI single by Miguel Hiraldo and a Cardinals throwing error accounted for the final margin of victory.
Julian Valdez and Austin Havekost gave Bluefield (22-22) a combined 4 2-3 shutout innings, with Havekost (1-0) picking up his first win of the season. Valdez struck out two and walked two and Havekost struck out three and walked two.
Schneider went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Blue Jays, including his three-run homer that initiated scoring for Bluefield in the fourth inning. Hiraldo went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Jimenez, Horwitz, Schneider and Guerra each had a double.
Bluefield travels to Greeneville, Tenn. to begin a three-game series with the Reds. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Danville 6, Princeton 2
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Braves pitchers shut the P-Rays out for eight of nine innings and Princeton (20-24) slipped another game out of contention in the Appalachian League East divisional race.
The Princeton Rays (20-24) are now 10 games back of the division-leading Pulaski Yankees.
Princeton’s only two runs of the game were scored in the sixth inning, ironically enough, against eventual winning pitcher Zach Daniels (2-1), who relieved a pristine start by Lisandro Santos, who struck out five and walked three over five shutout innings.
A two-RBI single to right by Jhosner Vargas spoiled the shutout, plating Jake Guenther and Gionti Turner. Vargas finished 2-for-3. Guenther and Turner had a double apiece.
Cody Birdsong went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Danville (18-27).
Princeton returns to Hunnicutt Field tonight, facing the Johnson City Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.
