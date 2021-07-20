BLUEFIELD — An Eric Grintz RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Bluefield Ridge Runners the go-ahead that held up for a 4-3 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Elizabethton River Riders at Bowen Field, on Tuesday.
Bluefield’s penultimate inning rally got started with two outs when designated hitter Joshua Sandoval reached on a single. Lawson Harrill entered as a pinch runner for Sandoval, ultimately scoring on Grintz’ line drive to right field.
Nathan Ackenhausen wrapped it up for the Ridge Runners in the top of the ninth, putting a pair of River Riders runners on base with a pair of walks before ending the threat with a fielder’s choice and his second strikeout of the inning.
Grintz finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Bluefield’s seven-hit attack. Kendal Ewell had a double for the Ridge Runners.
Robert Bavon went 2-for-4 to lead the River Runners. Garrison Berkley hit a double.
Bluefield will entertain Elizabethton again in tonight’s second game of the two-game home stand at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 11, Danville 7
PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs defeated the visiting Danville Otterbots 11-7 at Hunnicutt Field, on Tuesday.
The two teams will meet again at Hunnicutt Field tonight at 7 p.m.
