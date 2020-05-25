Former Concord University football player Larry Thompson, who had short, eventful head coaching stints at Mount View and Wyoming East High Schools, has taken an assistant coaching position at University Lab High School on the campus of NCAA National Champion Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La.
Thompson who concluded his playing career with the Mountain Lions in 2013, took the reins of the Mount View football program in 2014. In 2018 he led the Golden Knights to the Class A quarterfinals and a 10-2 record.
He took over at Wyoming County the following season, leading the Warriors to an 8-3 finish, including an appearance in the Class AA playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.