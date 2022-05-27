RICHLANDS, Va. — Erica Lamie handcuffed Ridgeview batters in a 10-0 no-hit five-inning shutout of the Lady Wolf Pack in Thursday’s Region 2D softball tournament game at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Lamie struck out six and walked one, flirting with five innings of perfection thanks to error-free play by the Lady Blue Tornado.
Rachael Rife led Richlands’ 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Alyssa Lee went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Alissa Whitt went 2-for-3 with a double.
The Lady Blue Tornado will travel to face Central-Wise on Tuesday in the regional semifinal round.
In other regional action, SWD champion Tazewell defeated John Battle 9-3. The Lady Bulldogs will face either Gate City or Virginia High on Tuesday.
