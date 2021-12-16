BRISTOL, Va. — Anna McKee scored 17 points and the John Battle girls basketball team held off Graham 45-33 in a non-district game on Thursday night.
Hanna Jo McReynold scored 10 points for the Lady Trojans.
Elle Gunter scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Graham (1-5). Kassidy Austin had five rebounds.
Graham plays James Monroe at Bluefield State tonight. Junior varsity starts at 6 p.m.
Princeton 71, Summers Co. 37
PRINCETON — Kalyn Davis scored 17 points and the Lady Tigers held off the visiting Lady Bobcats at Ralph Ball Court.
Maddie Stull had 15 points and nine rebounds. Reagan Southers added 11 points with five rebounds and Kylie Connor had 10 points and seven assists and Sadie Boggess had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Gracie Harvey had 10 points to lead Summers County.
Princeton travels to Riverside on Tuesday.
