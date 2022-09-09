RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette blasted out 17 kills and served up four aces and the Richlands volleyball team collected a 25-8, 25-23, 25-9 win over Twin Valley on Thursday night.
Jillian Shreve distributed 18 assists an a kill for the Lady Blue Tornado while Chloe Reynolds popped up 13 assists and two kills. Emma Phipps had three kills, Katie Beth Cordle had four kills, Hannah Ward had four kills and Lynzie Wroaten added a kill. Kira Vance had six service aces and two assists.
Raegan Ryder led the defense with 11 kills, also serving up two aces, while Shreve, Ward and Hughes also kept some key balls off the floor.
The Richlands JV won 25-3, 25-14.
Boys Soccer
MCA 3, Ignite Athletics 1
HUNTINGTON — Three different Cavaliers players found the back of the net in a non-conference varsity soccer victory at Ignite Athletics, on Thursday.
MJ Patton initiated scoring with a goal off an Adam Jones assist.
Carter Fry of Ignite replied with a goal on a penalty kick to knot things up at 1-1.
MCA went back to the front and stayed there on a Shaye Basham goal off a Micah Maurer assist, with Toby Bailey added the insurance goal off a Basham pass.
In the Middle School match, Adam Jones scored three goals to lead the way in a 6-0 victory over Ignite.
Bowen Patton, Dylan Jones and Eli Patton each added goals for the Cavaliers.
MCA plays Cross Lanes Christian at home today at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.