PRINCETON — It’s been a long time since the Princeton girls basketball team played in the state tournament in Charleston.
Arguably, it’s been an even longer wait for Lady Tigers head coach Matt Smith.
It’s been a cause for celebration for all parties involved. The elated Princeton girls basketball team and their mentor were feted by family, students and community members when they loaded the bus and paraded around town Monday afternoon embarking on the trip to Charleston in advance of today’s Class AAAA state tournament opening round games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“We’re now on the bus and headed for Charleston,” Smith said. “We’re going to get a shoot-around in at GW tonight, go get a good meal, go back to the hotel and hopefully get our minds set for tomorrow.”
The seventh-seeded Lady Tigers (11-14) will face No. 2 Morgantown (20-5) in today’s 1 p.m. game. Princeton embraces its role of the underdog while aspiring to exceed the expectations of its seeding.
“We’ve watched plenty of film on them. They’re a very talented basketball team. There’s a reason they got the No. 2 seed,” said Smith, whose team advanced to its first state tournament appearance since 2013 after overcoming George Washington 36-34 in last week’s Regional Co-Championship showdown.
Smith has been coaching as an assistant and head basketball coach for 16 seasons, including a stint as Montcalm boys head coach before he took over the reins of the Lady Tigers program.
This is his first trip to Charleston as a head coach. He had high hopes that this year’s team was the one that would return to the state tournament after nearly a 10-year absence.
“We saw it over the summer, just with the work that they put in and the leadership that we have. We’ve been telling them since summer that [making the state tournament] was what their potential is. Our season had some ups and downs, but luckily at the end of the year we were on an upswing and finally I think they started to believe in what we saw in them this summer,” Smith said.
He noted that his team played “phenomenal” defense in last week’s Regional, making a particularly bold statement on the boards, out-rebounding George Washington 59-27 on the game.
“Our defense definitely won the basketball game,” said Smith, who noted that guards Asia Collins and Kylie Conner stepped up for double figure rebounds that game, joining team scoring and rebounding leader Maddie Stull in that category.
“Then we had a host of people coming up with six, seven and eight [rebounds]. Everybody was rebounding. When [George Washington head coach Jamie] Lemaster called to congratulate me later, he said our kids’ desire and our want to win that basketball game was the difference,” Smith said.
“When the other coach calls and tells you that it makes you feel good because you know your girls just went out there and wanted it more than the other team,” he said.
Junior Maddie Stull, who coincidentally rated the cover of this year’s HOOPS basketball publication, has been setting the tone for the squad. The 5-foot-10 junior has led the Lady Tigers in scoring all year (13.4 ppg) as well as being a major force on the boards. She’s had 14 double-doubles and a triple-double on the year.
“She’s kind of been our go-to all season,” Smith said.
Kylie Conner has been running the point for Princeton and has been a factor on both ends of the floor.’
“Her defense at GW was a difference-maker. She took a first-team all-state guard in Finley Lohan and just completely shut her down,” Smith said.
Collins, a sophomore guard, is not only a capable rebounder for her size: she also makes a lot of off-the-scoresheet contributions on defense and offense.
“Her defense and rebounding and tracking down loose balls is huge. In a game where we scored 36 points, she scored eight big points and just had an all-around-great game for us that night,” he said.
“Autumn Bane did a little bit of everything for us. She always does. Scores, rebounds and plays good defense. At GW, she did a little bit of everything to help us win,” Smith said.
“Same thing with our fifth starter Kalyn Davis. She played fantastic weakside defense. She was always there, ready to help. Her vision on the floor ... her ability to see open teammates and her basketball IQ is something we desperately need on the floor,” he said.
Reagan Southers, who comes into the game off the bench, is picking up her shooting game at the right time. Kalee Wright is a resource off the bench when it comes time to really ratchet up the pressure up top, Smith said.
Loren Burner, a senior, comes off the bench to give Stull a rest in the post. Burner helps out on the boards and the defense and is able to find her shot when the opportunities arise.
Smith said the second-seeded Mohigans bear some similarities to George Washington, which has helped his players wrap their minds around the task at hand.
“They have a guard out front who runs things and is very good [Sophia Wassick] and they have a very dominant post-presence [six-footer Lily Jordan],”said Smith.
“They like to run things through her and then try to kick to shooters on the wings.
“They’re a very good basketball team and a very deep basketball team. But I think my coaches have watched enough film and put together a good game plan. I feel good about going into tomorrow,” he said.
