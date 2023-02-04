PRINCETON — Maddie Stull scored 13 points and the Princeton girls basketball team collected a 51-50 win over visiting Huntington, on Friday night.
Kylee Conner scored 12 points and Autumn Bane added 11 for the Lady Tigers.
LaShawn Sloan led the Highlanders with 14 points.
Greenbrier West 49,
River View 47
BRADSHAW — Preslie Treadway scored 30 points and the Greenbrier West girls basketball team collected a 49-47 win over River View, on Friday night.
Trista Lester crossed the 1,000-point career mark en route to 21 points to pace the Lady Raiders (10-7).
Haylie Payne added 10 points for River View, while Katie Bailey scored nine points and Abigail Pruitt added seven.
River View plays at Man on Monday.
Twin Valley 46, Grundy 39
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Rayne Hawthorne had 12 points, 10- boards and the Lady Panthers assured themselves a share of the Black Diamond District crown.
Jessi Looney scored 12 points to pace the Lady Golden Wave.
Late Girls Basketball
Richlands 46, Honaker 39
RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Lady Blue Tornado held off the Lady Tigers in non-district action.
Arin Rife scored 10 points with eight rebounds for Richlands. Addy-Lane Queen had six rebounds and Erica Lamie had five boards.
