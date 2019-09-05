PRINCETON — After being shutout on Tuesday the Princeton High girls soccer team showed its attacking might beating PikeView 8-0 Thursday night.
Laken Dye led the Tigers (3-1) with a hat trick of goals and two assists. Kaya Houghland and Abbey Osborne each contributed a goal and an assist.
Sadie Boggess pulled double-duty making four saves in goal and scoring one herself. Miah Smith also played in goal holding the shutout.
The scoring was rounded out for the Tigers with single goals from Reagan Southers and Ayanna Sawyer.
The Tigers outshot the Panthers 31-4 with PikeView goalie Bella Martin making 14 saves.
The next game for Princeton is Saturday when they host Cabell Midland at 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball
PikeView 2, Independence 0. PikeView 2, Princeton 0: PikeView High swept a tri-match in commanding fashion to open their season beating Independence 25-18, 25-12 and Princeton 25-18, 28-26.
Laken McKinney was the top hitter for the Panthers with 16 kills. She also had five aces and five blocks.
The Panthers (2-0) had success all night long from the service line with Jade Hampton securing eight aces and Anyah Brown having five.
Olivia Boggess had seven kills and five blocks while Hampton contributed six kills.
Doing a great job setting up her teammates for kills was Brown who had 25 assists along with four kills.
In the other match Thursday night Independence beat Princeton two sets to zero.
PikeView is back on the court tomorrow when it heads to Woodrow Wilson for an early morning match.
Middle School Football
Princeton 34, Peterstown 6: The season opened for Princeton middle school on the right foot with a commanding victory over Peterstown Thursday night.
Jacob Young led the Tigers (1-0) offense with four touchdowns and Yubrennal Isabelle had the fifth touchdown for Princeton.
Marquell Lowe had a two-point conversion and a pass from Chance Barker to Dom Collins converted a second two-point conversion.
Princeton heads on the road for a game next Thursday against Graham Middle school.
