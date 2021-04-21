BRADSHAW — River View is headed for a view of a different river — in Charleston.
The Lady Raiders ensured their return to the WVSSAC girls basketball state tournament with a 78-41 victory over Richwood at River View High School on Wednesday.
Trista Lester scored 21 points for River View (15-2) also leading the defense with 11 steals.
“She stepped up in a big game. Chloe Mitchem got in foul trouble early and Trista stepped up and made some plays for us on both ends of the floor. She’s led us in scoring all season long and that’s what you look for from that kind of kid in a game like this one,” said Lady Raiders head coach Gehrig Justice, who last led River View to the state tournament in 2016-17.
Senior Sheridan Calhoun scored a career-high 18 points, also pulling down 10 rebounds. Rounding out three Lady Raiders double-doubles was junior Ali Morgan, who put up 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her five steals. Senior Jenna Atwell added 15 points.
“That’s been our staple all year. We’ve had multiple kids scoring the basketball. We’ve had seven different kids who’ve led us in scoring on different nights. We’ve had a very balanced team throughout the year. That’s been a big key to our success, I think,” said Justice, who noted that freshman Hannah Honosky also stepped up during Mitchem’s time off the floor.
“The girls on the floor put us in a position to get a nice lead early and just kept chipping away at it. We were able to play some people in the second half, rest a little bit and just have fun with it,” Justice said.
Center Trinity Amlek, led Richwood with 29 points.
“She’s a good player. She’s the coaches daughter ... that really tells you something. She’s probably a six-footer. She had, like 12 field goals, and was five-for-five at the foul line,” Justice said.
River View held Richwood scoreless in the third quarter.
“At halftime we talked to them about putting teams away,” said Justice.
“In the third quarter, we outscored them 27-0. Obviously that [talk] did it.
River View was assigned a No. 6 seed in the Class A bracket and will play Calhoun County at 9 :30 a.m. on Tuesday —the first game of the tournament.
Roughly 250 fans, coaches players and officials attended Wednesday night’s game at Bradshaw.
Given West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s recent lifting of restrictions on large gatherings, chances are River View’s fan base will turn out in force at the Charleston Civic Center on Tuesday, much like they did when the 2016-17 team made the Class AA field.
