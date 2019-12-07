BRADSHAW — Kristen Calhoun scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead River View girls basketball team to a 73-37 win over over Scott in the Little General Invitational championship game at River View High School, on Saturday.
Calhoun, who was named tournament MVP, also had five steals for the Lady Raiders (2-0).
Demi Lester had 16 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists for River View and was also selected to the all-tournament team. All-tournament team member Jenna Atwell had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Chloe Mitchem had six points, Emily Auville and Sheridan Calhoun scored five apiece and Trista Lester had four points.
Shea Miller had 17 points to pace the Skyhawks. Jenna Butcher had seven points. Both made the all tournament roster.
In consolation action, Mountain Mission defeated Mount View.
River View plays in the Rogers Oil Tournament at Summers County High School in Hinton next Friday.
Late Basketball
Boys Basketball
Bland County 62, Rural Retreat 32: Pierce Kegley scored 10 points to lead the Bears to a non-district win over visiting Indians at Rocky Gap on Friday night.
Drew Hogue had four rebounds, four assists for the Bears (2-0). Noah Payne scored eight, Trey Hardin and JT Russo scored seven apiece.
The Bland County boys play Princeton at home on Wednesday.
Late Girls Game
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 34: Michaela Fiscus fired up 18 points to lead the Lady Indians past the Lady Bears on Friday night.
Delanie Trivitt added 11 for the Rural Retreat.
Sydnie Stowers scored 14 points to pace the Lady Bears (0-2). Mckenzie Tindall added eight points.
The Bland girls travel to Shawsville on Monday for a non-district game at Eastern Montgomery.
Giles 67, Christiansburg 37: Carson Reed lit the Blue Demon up for 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Lady Spartans upended Christiansburg on the road on Friday night.
Gracie Merrix had 17 points for Giles (2-0) and Ashlynn Mitcham had 10 points.
Giles plays Ft. Chisewell at home on Wednesday.
