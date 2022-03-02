GARDNER — There was important business to attend to on Tuesday night for the PikeView girls basketball team.
The Panthers gave “laser focus” a new meaning and achieved a state tournament berth for the second straight season, via a 55-29 rout of Herbert Hoover High in a Class AAA, Region 3 co-final at the PVHS gym in Gardner.
PikeView head coach Tracy Raban said her team was “really focused this week.”
She said that once the game tipped off, “They came out and executed the game plan. The number one thing was to play aggressive defense and set the tone early. I think we did that.”
The Lady Huskies (13-11) managed just two field goals in the first quarter. In the middle of the first half Hoover went more than seven minutes without a point and trailed 27-9 at intermission, a byproduct of going 3-for-20 from the field and committing 10 turnovers.
Raban said that guarding the girls from Herbert Hoover High is “no walk in the park — they’re a great shooting team.”
That was hardly the case on Tuesday, as the Lady Huskies ended up shooting 10-for-44 from the field.
PikeView (16-7) made 18 of 41 attempts. It started with a 3-pointer by senior Hannah Perdue, one of four treys that she sank in the game. She also had four steals.
Perdue said, “I think we were really ready. Our intensity in the locker room was up. Coach had a talk with us before the game that, I think, really put a hold on our heart, and we just held it, throughout the game.”
Another senior, Anyah Brown, played one of her best games, shooting 8-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. She and Perdue each scored 20 points.
Raban said Brown is also “a senior leader. She’s been really focusing on her shot In practice the last two weeks. I know she can step up and do it — and she did it.”
Brown said, “Honestly, offense doesn’t really doesn’t matter to me as much as defense does. I really, truly believe that our team’s defense won this game tonight.”
Brown also led the Panthers with 11 rebounds.
“I think that’s my game,” she said. “I think that’s important to the team for me to contribute with those rebounds. It’s like, if I’m not going to get anything else tonight, I’m going to get rebounds.”
Brooke Craft was right behind with 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Freshman Riley Meadows scored 10 points.
Top scorer for Herbert Hoover High was junior guard Taylor Ray, with nine points.
Perdue said the win belonged to the whole PikeView team.
“Today, they stepped up, and it was a really important game for them to step up on,” she said.
Perdue said the regional victory “boosts our confidence a lot. We’ve always been looked at as, like, the underdogs. So I think this really proves to the state that we aren’t underdogs, and that we deserve to have a place in the seedings in Charleston.”
While the celebrations were continuing after the final buzzer, the pairings for next week’s state girls basketball tournament were already lighting up fans’ cellphones.
PikeView was given the fifth seed in Class AAA and will play Nitro at 9:30 p.m. next Wednesday in Charleston.
Perdue said her last high school game in her home gym was a “bittersweet” experience.
“Being a senior, it’s just hard to take in,” she said. “But I’m proud of everyone who played tonight. I think we stepped up, and did what we had to do, and now we’re going back to the state (level).”
PikeView 55, Herbert Hoover 29
At Gardner
HERBERT HOOVER (13-11)
Taylor Ray 3 2-6 9, Regan Geary 2 1-2 7, Courtney Dunbar 0 0-2 0, Caroline Woody 2 0-0 5, Sasha Savetava 2 2-3 6, Paige Canterbury 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-13 29.
PIKEVIEW (16-7)
Hannah Harden 0 1-2 1, Brooke Craft 2 0-0 4, Hannah Perdue 5 6-10 20, Anyah Brown 8 2-3 20, Riley Meadows 3 3-4 10. Totals 18 12-19 55.
Herbert Hoover ..... 5 4 8 12 — 29
PikeView ............... 11 16 17 11 — 55
3-point goals — HH 4 (Ray 1, Geary 2, Woody 1), PV 7 (Perdue 4, Brown 2, Meadows 1). Total fouls — HH 15, PV 14. Fouled out — none.
