WVSSAC...

WVSSAC

 Contributed image

PikeView and River View have earned top seeding in their respective WVSSAC section tournament pairings, which will begin next week.

The Lady Panthers, who are in their first season under head coach Tracy Raban, will open the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament at home versus No. 4 Independence on Monday. If PikeView survives and advance, it will face either Shady Spring or Westside at Gardner on Wednesday.

River View, which chiefly rampaged through regular season play, is the top seed in Class A,  Region 3,  Section 1. The Lady Raiders will begin play at home on Wednesday, taking on the winner of Mount View's play-in game at Greater Beckley on Monday. Third-seeded Montcalm will travel to second-seeded James Monroe on Wednesday.

Looking at other Four Seasons squads, No. 3 Princeton begins Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2 play at No. 2 Greenbrier East on Tuesday. In Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 play,  No. 3 Bluefield opens sectional play Monday at No. 2 Summers County.

Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East 

Thursday, April 15

Championship at highest surviving seed

Class AAA,  Region 3,  Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView 

No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside 

Wednesday, April 14 

Championship game at highest surviving seed

Class AA,  Region 3,  Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 3 Bluefield at No. 2 Summers County 

Thursday, April 15

Bluefield/Summers County winner at No. 1 Wyoming East

Class A,  Region 3,  Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley 

Wednesday, April 14

Mount View/Greater Beckley winner at No. 1 River View  

No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe 

Friday, April 16

Championship at highest remaining seed

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you