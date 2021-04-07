PikeView and River View have earned top seeding in their respective WVSSAC section tournament pairings, which will begin next week.
The Lady Panthers, who are in their first season under head coach Tracy Raban, will open the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament at home versus No. 4 Independence on Monday. If PikeView survives and advance, it will face either Shady Spring or Westside at Gardner on Wednesday.
River View, which chiefly rampaged through regular season play, is the top seed in Class A, Region 3, Section 1. The Lady Raiders will begin play at home on Wednesday, taking on the winner of Mount View's play-in game at Greater Beckley on Monday. Third-seeded Montcalm will travel to second-seeded James Monroe on Wednesday.
Looking at other Four Seasons squads, No. 3 Princeton begins Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2 play at No. 2 Greenbrier East on Tuesday. In Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 play, No. 3 Bluefield opens sectional play Monday at No. 2 Summers County.
Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East
Thursday, April 15
Championship at highest surviving seed
Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView
No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside
Wednesday, April 14
Championship game at highest surviving seed
Class AA, Region 3, Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 3 Bluefield at No. 2 Summers County
Thursday, April 15
Bluefield/Summers County winner at No. 1 Wyoming East
Class A, Region 3, Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley
Wednesday, April 14
Mount View/Greater Beckley winner at No. 1 River View
No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe
Friday, April 16
Championship at highest remaining seed
