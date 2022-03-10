CHARLESTON — The PikeView girls basketball team is headed for another state tournament showdown with Fairmont Senior.
Hannah Harden tipped in a buzzer-beater to end regulation in a 42-all tie and the Lady Panthers outscored defending champion Nitro 13-3 in overtime to beat the Lady Wildcats 55-45 in the WVSSAC Class AAA state quarterfinal nightcap game at the Charleston Civic Center, on Wednesday night.
Hannah Perdue scored 20 points to lead PikeView (17-7), which faces Fairmont Senior (24-1) in a 5:30 p.m. Class AAA state semifinal at the Civic Center.
The Lady Panthers famously beat the Polar Bears in the 2020 Class AA state quarterfinals the day before West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pulled the plug on the state tournament due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairmont Senior, which is the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA girls draw, defeated Sissonville 93-24 in an earlier Class AAA quarterfinal on Wednesday after opening the game with a 26-0 scoring run.
Anyah Brown finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds for the Lady Panthers while Harden pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her 10 points. Brooke Craft finished with seven points, eight boards. Riley Meadows finished with eight points, seven rebounds.
Emily Lancaster scored 17 points and rounded up 18 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats (15-9). Danielle Ward added eight points and Taylor Maddox distributed six assists.
