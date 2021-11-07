BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team attained an undefeated regular season on Sunday, shutting out Glenville State 6-0 in Beckley to wrap up their schedule 15-0-3.
The match at their site for home games, the Paul Cline / YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley, gave the CU women their first unbeaten season since at least 2008.
Concord took 16 shots on goal and did not allow GSC a clean attempt. Overall, CU peppered 45 shots at the Pioneers (4-14) and took eight corner kicks.
Concord led 1-0 at halftime due to an own-goal by Glenville State. The pace picked up in the second half, with goals by Courtney Smith, Anna Davis, Yasmin Mosby, Leah Foster and Jordan Edmonds. Assists were dished out by Mosby, Smith, Nora Voisey and defender Zoe Belding.
Foster, who was third team all-America in 2019, recorded her 11th goal of the season and 43rd of her career. Smith picked up her 16th assist of the 2021 campaign.
Before Sunday’s game, a 12-member senior class was honored. The group has won 54 games in a four-year span.
Concord moves on to the Mountain East Conference tournament this week with the league’s best record and a 13-0-3 slate against MEC opponents. With the top seed, the Athens-based squad will get a first-round bye.
The Mountain Lions will play Fairmont State or Notre Dame College at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, probably back in Beckley. The tournament championship is set for Sunday, Nov. 14 at a location to be determined.
The NCAA national tournament field is scheduled to be announced on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. via a selection show webcast at ncaa.com. The top seven teams from the Atlantic Region, including the champions of the two Atlantic Region conferences, will be included in the national brackets.
