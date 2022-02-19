LINDSIDE — Basketball teams love to carry positive vibes into the postseason.
A 10-game winning streak can do that, and those vibes bode well for the James Monroe girls basketball team after the Lady Mavs concluded their regular season this week with a 12-6 mark.
“I think all along, the girls believed in themselves,” said James Monroe head coach Michael Hines, a 19-year coaching veteran.
The Lady Mavs lost five of their first six games, and faced a fateful reckoning.
“After the 1-5 start, the culture of this team could have gone either way,” Hines said. “But the girls kept pluggin’ along. They kept coming to practice every day … . Even on Saturdays or snow days, they would come in, ready to work.”
He added that his team was fortunate that “we missed the COVID bug” and has been at full strength for practices and games.
The schedule at the beginning of the season was stacked. Three early losses came against big-school opponents, a pair of contests with nearby Greenbrier East and an encounter with another Class AAAA program, Oak Hill.
“We played some pretty good competition,” Hines said. “We lost to Oak Hill by two. We lost to Narrows (49-44) in a Christmas tournament in overtime.”
“Our staff kept telling the girls, ‘Believe in yourself, believe in what we are doing.’ The girls bought into that.”
Hines said that during the current winning streak, “We’re not lighting it up (offensively), but we’re holding opponents to 30, 40 points a game.”
“Over the last three to four weeks, we’ve been concentrating on defense a little more than offense,” he said. The results “speak volumes about what we’re doing in practice and the effort the girls are putting forth.”
The “defensive leader,” Hines said, is often the team’s only senior, guard Lilly Jackson.
“She moves well,” the coach said. “She’s an outstanding track runner. That helps. She’s quick on her feet.”
With four seasons of varsity experience behind her, Hines said that Jackson “knows what to do.”
Haley Hunnicutt leads the Lady Mavs in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Adyson Hines, the coach’s daughter, averages a double-double of 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per outing. The rebounding figure is the fourth best in the state among girls basketball stats reported to the website MaxPreps.
Sophomore Mary Beth Meadows pulls off an average of 5.8 steals per game, also fourth in the MaxPreps stat matrix.
Hines adds, “We’ve gotten a lot of production from our bench. That has enabled us to change the tempo.”
That up-tempo burst has been added to the floor starting “about 3 ½ to 4 minutes” into the game, the coach said. “Sometimes we can run full-court defense, trapping defense.”
“All these girls are accustomed to knowing their role,” he said. “Right now, we’re close to being eight, nine deep. Some schools don’t have that. … Their attitudes have been tremendous, top to bottom.”
The varsity winning streak, on top of James Monroe’s strong tradition in girls basketball, “helps our middle school programs,” Hines said. “That’s a trickle effect.”
This is Hines’ second year in his current position as Lady Mavs’ head coach, during which time he’s shared the sidelines with assistants Jerome Jackson and Judy Ann Meadows.
“(We) work so well together,” Hines said. “Yeah, I’m the head coach, but the way we work — if somebody sees something, they can say whatever they want. When you get that, you know you’re going to be successful.”
Hines said that in his 19-year coaching career, “I’ve watched (players) grow up to become moms and dads, to get jobs — it’s been tremendous.”
“I’ve loved it. I’ve enjoyed it. I wouldn’t trade it for nothin’.”
• • •
The James Monroe girls basketball team is scheduled to play in the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 semifinal round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Lindside, against the winner of Monday’s opening-round game near Welch pitting Greater Beckley Christian School and Mount View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.