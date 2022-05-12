LINDSIDE — The James Monroe softball team will begin its quest to earn a state championship berth when the Class A, Region III championship series gets under way next week.
The Lady Mavericks (15-8) will open regional play on Tuesday, taking on Midland Trail (11-10) at Lindside. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
The series will resume at Midland Trail on Wednesday, also set to begin at 6 p.m.
If the series is tied at a game apiece after Wednesday, action will return to Lindside for a 6 p.m. game Thursday to settle the regional title.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, St. Mary’s (16-8) will begin its Region I series at Wheeling Central Catholic on Monday while Doddridge County (27-6) will travel to Petersburg (15-2) to begin the Region II series — also on Monday.
Wahama (24-2) will travel to Man (13-4) to begin the Region IV series on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.