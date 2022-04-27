MONTCALM — The James Monroe softball team knocked out 15 hits and the Lady Mavericks collected a 15-9 road victory over section mate Montcalm on Wednesday night.
Emily Bailey went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI for James Monroe, while Bryleigh Thomas went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Madison Vass had a double and two RBIs, Jadyn Bradley 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kaydence Weikle went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jordan Lowe went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Shannon Phipps picked up the win in the circle for JM after six innings’ work, allowing eight Montcalm hits. Phipps went 2-for-5 with a double. Thomas pitched in the seventh to finish the game for the Mavs.
Kaileigh Hodges went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the homestanding Lady Generals. Summer Williams went 2-for-3.
Natalie Sigmon picked up the loss in the circle for Montcalm.
Late Softball Games
James Monroe 6
River View 5
LINDSIDE — A Lady Raiders seventh-inning rally fell a run shy of forcing extras and the Lady Mavericks held on for a home field win over their section mates from McDowell County, on Tuesday.
Bryleigh Thomas went the distance for the win, striking out nine and walking four while allowing four earned runs off six hits.
Haley Hunnicutt led James Monroe at the plate with a double and an RBI. Shannon Phipps had a double and Thomas had a triple.
Hannah Honosky pitched six strong innings en route to the loss, giving up six runs — three earned — off five hits. She struck out seven and walked two.
Brooke Fuller went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the River View attack.
Bluefield 10
James Monroe 2
BLUEFIELD — Grace Richardson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in the Lady Beavers win over the visiting Lady Mavs on Monday.
Abbie Richardson went 2-for-3 and Jordan Jones had a double. Maddie Lawson had a single and two RBIs, also pitching five innings for the win. She struck out five and walked three
Shannon Phipps had a double and two RBIs to lead the Mavs lineup, also pitching for two innings. Bryleigh Thomas took over for Phipps in the third and finished for James Monroe.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 11,
Wyoming East 2
NEW RICHMOND — Hunter Harmon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in the Beavers road win over the Warriors on Monday.
Kerry Collins went 4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Bryson Redmond went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, also striking out six and allowing one hit as he finished out the final 2 1-3 innings of the game in relief of Bluefield starter Caleb Fuller.
Fuller struck out seven and walked three, giving up two hits over 4 2-3 innings. Fuller also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Davis Rockness added a double.
Bluefield 16,
Nicholas County 6
SUMMERSVILLE — Bryson Redmond and Ryker Brown both went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Beavers’ win over the Grizzlies, on Saturday.
Kerry Collins went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Bluefield. Ryan Harris had two hits with a double and two RBIs and Hunter Harmon had two hits with two RBIs.
Ryker Brown, Caleb Fuller and Bryson Redmond combined for 12 strikeouts. Fuller collected the win in middle relief.
