HONAKER, Va. — It was a battle, but for the second time in the last three years the Golden Wave has won the Black Diamond District volleyball title.
Grundy battled their way to a hard fought 25-21, 25-14, 27-25 sweep at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“This feels great,” said Grundy senior Kennedi Plymal. “We have a whole bunch of new girls and they’ve never experienced this. I wanted to give them that opportunity and they played great. The freshmen really stood out, they played with a lot of heart and played big.”
Freshman outside hitter Jessi Looney slammed 16 kills and was also a factor on the back row with 18 digs. Another freshman Katie Bailey added six kills.
“I have four freshmen that play and two that start and play all the time,” Grundy coach Vickie McComas said. “They have really come along and improved each game we’ve played. They are aggressive and have a good reaction to the ball.”
But at crunch time, the Golden Wave got the ball to Plymal.
The first set was tied for the ninth time at 21 after a strong serve by Honaker’s Paige Coleman. But Plymal had a kill and Emma Deel hammered a free ball to give Grundy the spark they needed as they took the final four points for the win.
The Golden Wave took the lead at 5-4 in the second set on an ace by Plymal and never relinquished it as they won it easily by 14.
Honaker (13-6, 6-2) didn’t give up, fighting from start to finish in the third set. Hannah Hess had a tip to put the Tigers up 25-24, one-point away from the win. It was Plymal to the rescue, with a slam to tie and then she served the final two points, with a kill from a back set and Deel ended the match with a block to make the Wave winners.
“Plymal is our most experienced player,” stated McComas. “She’s played varsity for three and a half years for me. She knows what to say to the girls to get them fired up, she knows where to put the ball.
“Honaker beat us every time last year and won the district, so for us to come back this year is a great accomplishment with a young team.”
Plymal finished with eight kills, 14 digs and three aces. Alexa Fiser directed the offense with 21 assists. Senior Skylar Stiltner led the defense for Grundy (13-7, 8-0) with 37 digs.
“Skylar gets every ball she can,” McComas said. “I really just can’t say enough about the whole team effort.”
It was a balanced attack by the Tigers. Abigail Lester (nine kills), Autumn Stevens (six kills), Halle Hilton (four kills), and Lakin Perkins (four kills) all played well on the frontline. Autumn Miller dished out 12 assists and Emma Barton had 17 digs. When Honaker was able to get the momentum, they struggled to keep it.
“Grundy is tough, they have some hard hitters,” Honaker coach Jared Miller said. “We do too, but it seems like tonight and when we played them before Grundy was on their A game. We can’t seem to shake them, hopefully we’ll see them again in the district tournament and be able to get a win.”
The BDD tournament will be held at Grundy. It is scheduled to start on Thursday and will run through next week.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.