MONTCALM — The Montcalm girls basketball team was in the winning mode on Wednesday night.
Makenzie Crews fired up 17 points and distributed three assists. Kaileigh Hodges had seven points and nine rebounds for the Lady Generals (2-3).
Alyssa Daniels scored 19 points to pace the Lady Patriots.
Montcalm plays James Monroe on Tuesday at home at 6 p.m.
Montcalm 43, Independence 26
INDEPENDENCE
Sarah Bragg 2, Alli Hypes 2, Alyssa Daniels 19, Mya Shillingberg 3.
MONTCALM (2-3)
Makenzie Crews 17, Hayley Kendrick 2, Kaileigh Hodges 7, Tori Sizemore 9, Summer Williams 8.
Independence……..4 5 10 7 — 26
Montcalm………….6 16 7 14 — 43
3-point goals: Independence 1 (Shillingberg), Montcalm 2 (M. Crews).
Boys Games
Greenbrier East 91, PikeView 65
GARDNER — Class AAAA Greenbrier East led 59-58 at the end of the third quarter and outscored PikeView 32-7 in the final stanza to pick up a win at Class AAA PikeView on Wednesday night.
“They’d shot well all night and it was a combination fatigue, ,sharp shooting by Greenbrier East and a flurry of turnovers by us,” said head coach Colton Thompson.
Adam Seams scored 23 points for the Spartans, who hit 13 treys. Aaron Griffith had 20, including 14 points in the fourth-quarter surge.
Jared Vestal scored 20 points to pace the Panthers. Cameron Lawson had 15, Nathan Rife and Dylan Blake had 10 points apiece.
PikeView plays Bluefield at 5:30 p.m. in the Princeton Christmas Tournament at Ralph Ball Court on Friday.
Late Girls Games
MCA 69, Victory Baptist 35
BEAVER — Kayley Trump scored 35 points to lead Mercer Christian Academy over Victory Baptist on Tuesday night.
Bailee Martin scored 21 points for the Lady Cavaliers and Karis Trump scored 11 for MCA (6-0)
MCA 54, James Monroe 43
PRINCETON — Kayley Trump scored 21 points and had six steals and blocked four shots in a win over the visiting Lady Mavericks.
Karis Trump scored 16 points for the Lady Cavaliers and Bailee Martin scored 11.
Addison Hines led James Monroe with 16 points. Hailey Hunnicutt scored 14 points.
Late Boys Games
River View 61, Mt. Mission 52
BRADSHAW — Daniel Dobbs scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over visiting Mountain Mission on Tuesday night.
Peyton Hale had 10 points for the Raiders. Jacob Adkins had eight points for River View.
River View (2-1) plays Thursday at home versus Van.
MCA 65, Grace Academy 46
PRINCETON — Sam Boothe scored 21 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy boys past Grace Academy.
MJ Patton had 15 points and eight rebounds and Tanner Keathley had 13 points and five boards.
Johnny Holden scored 17 points to lead Grace.
MCA 80, Victory Baptist 35
BEAVER — Sam Boothe scored 22 points with five assists and six steals to lead the Cavaliers over Victory Baptist on the road.
MJ Patton scored 18 points with five assists. Landon Murnihan added 12 points.
Ethan Hunt scored 10 points to lead Victory.
Mercer Christian (7-2) travels to Morgantown Christian on Saturday.
Bland County 56,
Eastern Montgomery 18
ROCKY GAP, Va. — Chance James scored 12 points to pace the Bears in a lopsided win over Eastern Montgomery.
Eli Watters and Nate Nolley scored 11 points apiece for Bland County.
Seth Burlson scored nine points to lead the Mustangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.