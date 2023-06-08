TROUTVILLE, Va. — The Tazewell girls softball team has won a lot of games in Southwest Virginia. Today they get the opportunity to make their mark at the state level in their first-ever appearance in the Class 2 state Final Four.
The Lady Bulldogs get under way at 10 a.m. today with a 10 a.m. state semifinal meeting with Region B juggernaut Page County at the Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville, Va.
Page County (24-3) is led by pitcher Bailee Gaskins, who led the Panthers to last year’s Class 2 state finals at the Moyer Complex in Salem, Va., where they lost to Appomattox County 1-0 in the state title game. Gaskins heads into this year’s Final Four as the Region 3B Player of the Year. Page County defeated Poquoson 3-1 in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals.
The Lady Bulldogs (17-4-1) defeated the defending state champion Raiders 2-1 on Tuesday in a state quarterfinal clash at Tazewell High School. Carly Compton struck out 13 Appomattox batters over her seven-inning shift. Alaysha Griffith, Maddie Gillespie and Haley Reynolds also looked sharp in that contest.
King William and James River will square off in today’s 1 p.m. state semifinal game. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
