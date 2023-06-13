Tazewell’s Lady Bulldogs won the Virginia Class 2 state softball championship with a 5-2 triumph over James River Saturday. In the front row (l) are Alaysia Griffith, Olivia Hayes, Hannah Hayes, Brooke Nunley, Kendyl Taylor, Haley Reynolds, Riley. Standing are Madison Gillespie, Whitney Bowman, Carly Compton, Mallory Whittaker, Macie Alford, Katie Large, Paige Bowman. Tom Keene coached THS to a 20-4-1 record.