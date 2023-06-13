TROUTVILLE, Va. — Turn out the Knights, the party’s over.
Tazewell’s Lady Bulldogs finished the season with 13 straight wins, rallying to beat James River 5-2 Saturday for the Class 2 softball state championship, pounding out 9 hits including Brooke Nunley’s dramatic two-run homer and relying on the electric pitching of sizzling sophomore star Carly Compton.
The state crown was the first in THS softball history and the first state team title in 37 seasons, since the 1986 Bulldogs football win.
In a dramatic six-game run to the state final, Tazewell beat Central-Wise, Lee, John Battle, Appomattox, Page and James River, outscoring the best teams in their division, 34-8, in a “win or go home” pressure packed tournament.
“The girls were very focused and they knew what they had to do,” said veteran head coach Tom Keene, who reached the pinnacle in his 20th season as Tazewell field leader.
“I am happy for them, and very proud of their poise and maturity. They never gave in to the pressure and played hard all season right through to the final game. This team deserves a lot of respect.”
In a dramatic numbers game, Compton, Tazewell’s winning pitcher, blazed in the final strike at 3:03 p.m., catcher Hannah Hayes caught it behind the plate on field No. 3 at the Botetourt Sports Complex as the Lady Bulldogs won by 3 runs in a game in which the opponents made three key errors and big three-run inning proved decisive for the Green and White.
Tazewell (20-4-1) ended a 16-game win streak by the Lady Knights (24-2), who were making their first final appearance in 12 years. The Lady Dogs swept through local and regional opponents, with their only losses coming in a Tennessee tournament appearance back in April.
Valiant senior Austin Moran, who struck out 10, pitched every inning for James River in 2023 including 14 innings and more than 100 pitches in the semifinals on Friday.
“I was probably a little tired,” said Moran, “and my arm lost some velocity midway through the game. I think we were too excited, just getting to this game.”
Compton, as she has been all season, was equal to the task when Tazewell needed a win. The 5-11 ace stood tall with 8 strikeouts including two in the last suspenseful inning.
A dandy play by Hayes, who sprinted into the dust and grabbed a missed third strike then fired to first for the out to open the seventh, was a key to preventing James River from having any momentum with victory in sight for the Bulldogs.
The Lady Knights opened the scoring, using some extra Bulldog adrenaline. Jenna Pugh, headed to Roanoke College in the fall, singled and went to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring when a THS throw sailed high and allowed her to slide across the plate.
The Bulldog defense settled in, however, and played effective, errorless ball the rest of the way.
Tazewell went right to work in the second stanza. Macie Alford walked, took second on Whitney Bowman’s sacrifice and raced home on Alayshia Griffith’s double.
Griffith, who led the team with a .417 average in 2023, scored on JRHS throwing error on a ball hit by Maddie Gillespie as the Lady Bulldogs led 2-1 and would never trail again.
Gillespie, who had 22 hits during the season, singled with two outs and scored on Nunley’s high homerun that dropped into the crowd in left center field in the bottom of the fifth. It was Nunley’s third round-tripper of the season and Tazewell took at 4-1 lead.
Compton singled, Mallorie Whittaker walked and Hayes connected for a run-scoring base hit, her team-leading 15th RBI to give Tazewell a four-run cushion, 5-1. Hayes ended with a .796 slugging percentage.
It was Hayes who ripped a two-run double earlier in the week to push THS past defending state champion Appomattox 2-1.
James River refused to give in and added a fifth inning tally. Cloey Joynes singled and scored on Pugh’s double. Pugh had three hits for the Lady Knights, who totaled four on the afternoon.
Compton finished the campaign 16-0, with a dazzling 0.73 Earned Run Average and was unfazed by the first state title appearance. She notched 13 Ks in Friday’s 5-0 triumph over Page County, when Tazewell scored all five runs in the last two innings.
“The Lord has prepared us, and me, to deal with what life puts in front of us,” she smiled after the game.
“We have played together for years, since we were about 8 years old and this (championship) has always been a goal. We have worked hard to get here and we intended to make the most of this opportunity. Tazewell had not won a championship so we felt like we had been underestimated. It has been a wonderful year and I am so proud of my teammates.”
Nunley, a 5-2 infielder, played like a giant to power her team with the big blast.
“I got a good pitch to hit, it was down and I connected, but I didn’t know if it would go out,” she laughed.
“The ball just kept carrying and I saw it go over the fence into crowd. Wow!”
Bulldog athletic director Whitney Saunders, who went on to Virginia Tech and as a high school player led the THS team to the 2013 semifinals, was ecstatic.
“Oh, how I would love to be out there (on the field) today. But these girls are ready to do what they need to win.”
They were. And they did.
How Bout ‘Em Dogs!
At Botetourt Athletic Complex
James River.......1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 4 3
Tazewell.............0 2 0 0 3 0 x — 5 9 1
JR, Moran and Kincaid. THS, Compton and Hayes. WP – Compton. LP – Moran. HR – Tazewell, Nunley.
