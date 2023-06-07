TAZEWELL, Va. — The Lady Bulldogs are about to go where no Tazewell High School softball team has gone before.
Led by the pitching of Carly Compton and a key early hit by Hannah Hayes, the Tazewell girls advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history by edging Appomattox County 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon in their Class 2 state quarterfinal contest.
“I’m just proud of these girls,” said veteran Tazewell head coach Tom Keene. “And that’s what it’s all about, is for them to have a successful season. And if we can go a little farther, that’s just a plus.”
“It’s very well deserved,” the white-bearded coach said. “They’ve worked hard.”
Compton pitched all seven innings for Tazewell (17-4-1), striking out 13 Raiders and allowing five hits without giving up a base on balls.
As the sun shone down on the THS diamond, Compton struck out the first six batters she faced.
She got a 2-0 lead to work with in the bottom of the first. Maddie Gillespie and Compton drew walks off Raiders starter Paisley Mann. A two-out, standup double by Hayes to left center field brought both base runners home.
The Lady Bulldogs would record just two other hits — two-out singles by Alayshia Griffith and Haley Reynolds — but the early lead proved barely enough.
The Raiders got their first base runner in the fourth, on a hit by Haley Tweedy that knifed through the middle of the infield.
At the end of the sixth inning, the excitement was audible from both fan bases in the stands, and by the teams in their dugouts.
Dogwood District powerhouse Appomattox County (21-3) led off the seventh inning with a double by Mann. Compton struck out the next two batters, only to watch Carrington Moore knock a single through the hole at shortstop, getting Mann home.
Keene emerged from the dugout and addressed his team in a huddle in the pitcher’s circle.
Keene recounted, “When I called time out, (I said), ‘That run don’t hurt us. We’ve got to take care of what happens next.’ and they did. They focused in.”
“Do I hate givin’ up that one run? Yes I do … but they focused in, and did what they had to do.”
Kelsey Booth, No. 8 in the Raiders’ batting order, worked the count full, then took a called strike to end the game with Moore standing on first base.
Compton yelled with joy in her teammates’ faces as the Dogs began to celebrate their first ever appearance in the state final four.
The Class 2 semifinals will take place Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex in Salem.
Keene said when asked about the postseason pressure, “We play a very, very tough schedule to try to prepare for this. It’s like I tell them, ‘It’s just another game. Go out, have fun, do your job. And if you do your job, good things will happen.’”
“And that’s what they’ve been doing,” he said. “I’m super proud.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline. com
At Tazewell High School
Appomattox……. 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Tazewell ………...200 000 X — 2 3 1
Paisley Mann, Bree Carrico (5) and Bailey Hamilton. Carly Compton and Hannah Hayes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.