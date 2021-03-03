HINTON — Before Wednesday’s season opener, Summers County hadn’t taken the court in 364 days.
It would have been hard to convince anyone in attendance that was the case.
The Lady Bobcats didn’t miss a beat, jumping out to a 32-5 first quarter lead en route to an 82-35 victory over sectional rival Bluefield in Hinton.
The catalyst for the strong start? Summers’ pressure defense, which forced the Lady Beavers into 16 first-quarter turnovers.
“We scrimmaged Princeton this past Saturday and we were not satisfied with the energy we brought to that scrimmage,” Summers head coach Chad Meador said. “We lost that scrimmage by four, but we were not impressed and we knew we didn’t bring the energy, so that was a point of emphasis. We knew we needed to bring the energy early. Let’s press and make the game faster and get in shape to see what happens. We got out to a pretty good lead and had the opportunity to work on some other things we needed to.”
It didn’t take long for Summers to flex its muscles on a young Bluefield team.
A layup and 3-pointer from Gavin Pivont set the Lady Bobcats up with a 9-2 lead early and the Lady Beavers felt the heat from that point. The smallest deficit the visitors faced throughout the remainder of the contest was 11-5, from which Summers started a 21-0 run to close the frame, eliminating any doubt that the game was already in hand. Leading the way was all-state guard Taylor Isaac, who scored 15 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter.
“The guards we’re playing with are freshmen,” Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said. “These kids are right out of middle school. They’re battlers and they will get better, but sometimes to get better you have to find out exactly what it takes to be a winner and Summers County is an excellent representative of that in terms of mental focus, effort and determination. They ran their sets with confidence and there was no panic in their eyes.
“At times early on we started panicking and that helped their press. In our first few sets we were able to get over the top but we just missed the shots. But shortly after we started passing the ball in front of their basket and they got easy ones. I expected this, but we’ll get to go back and get better. These kids are going to grow up though.”
With the long layoff and shortened preparation period, conditioning how the teams would look relative to their potential was in question, but Meador was pleased. The fast start and ability to press and score in transition made him feel like his team was ahead of schedule, but still not where they want top be despite the win. It also allowed them to work in-game on the things they want to put more of an emphasis on.
“We’re almost there,” Meador said. “I was impressed with the condition they came in at, but you’re not going to really get in game shape until you play some games. We’re just about there but we need a couple more games and no delays, so we want to make sure we’re on track. I hope we don’t have to sit out for 10 days like a couple teams already do. But we have to keep playing to get in game shape.
“We’re getting there. I think if we don’t start rebounding the basketball, though, there’s some games on our schedule where we won’t even have a chance. If we were trying to rebound against Wyoming East and some of the other teams we play tonight, we would’ve lost by 20. We’ve got to rebound better as a team to get to that next level.”
Summers, No. 2 in Class AA, will return to action Saturday when it hosts No. 5 Charleston Catholic in a rematch of last year’s Class A Region 3 co-final.
Bluefield is scheduled to go to Mingo Central on Friday.
Summers County 82, Bluefield 35
BLUEFIELD (0-1)
Beyonka Lee 8, Cara Brown 5, Adrienne Brown 2, Nyasha Hanley 8, Erica Poe 4, Jamauria Jones 6
SUMMERS COUNTY (1-0)
Sullivan Pivont 12, Gavin Pivont 12, Taylor Isaac 28, Riley Richmond 8, Maggie Stover 4, Liv Meador 10, Jessi Ward 4, Gracie Harvey 2, Ashley Cooper 2
Bluefield........... 5 18 8 4 — 35
Summers........ 32 16 17 17 — 82
3-point goals — B: 1 (Brown); SC: 8 (Isaac 5, G. Pivont 3). Fouled Out — None.
