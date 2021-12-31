BRADSHAW — Jaylyn Altizer erupted for 21 points and the Richlands girls basketball team defeated Tolsia 38-33 to claim the Little General Invitational Showcase championship on Thursday night.
Altizer also had five rebounds for the Lady Blue Tornado (6-5), who have won four straight games.
Rachael Rife scored six points and pulled down six boards, Erica Lamie had eight rebounds and Chloe Perkins had six rebounds and three steals.
Autumn Block scored 10 points to pace Tolsia. Kerrigan
Bluefield 53, Oak Hill 48
BRUSHWORK — Nyasia Hanley and Beyonka Lee scored 13 points apiece and the Lady Beavers collected a 53-48 win over the Lady Red Devils at the Brushwork Armory.
Adie Brown added 11 points and Cara Brown chimed in with 10 points.
Samiah Lynch scored 20 points to pace the Lady Red Devils. Taysia Gray added 11 points.
Summers County 62
Pocahontas County 37
HINTON — Maggie Stover scored a season-high 22 points in Summers County’s 62-37 win over visiting Pocahontas County.
Gracie Harvey added 12 and Sullivan Pivont 10 for the Bobcats (7-3), who will return the visit to Dunmore on Jan. 6.
Olivia Vandevender scored 15 and Makayla Ervine 10 for the Warriors.
Boys Games
Mount View 56, Van 53 OT
VAN — Brendan Rotenberry scored 12 points to lead the Mount View boys basketball team to a 56-53 overtime victory at Van on Thursday night.
Kris Jackson went 3-for-4 at the free throw line in the overtime stretch to put the game out of reach for the Golden Knights (3-2), who hadn’t played since Dec. 14 due to opponents cancelling due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Tony Bailey added 11 points for Mount View and Maliki Bishop and Jaylen Hall added nine points apiece.
River View 52
Summers County 41
BRADSHAW — Daniel Dobbs poured in 31 points and the Raiders outgunned the Bobcats at River View.
Tyler Cooper added eight points for River View (4-2), which led 33-18 at the break.
Cruz Testerman scored 11 points to lead Summers County (1-3) and Peyton Miller scored 10 points.
Martinsville 51, Graham 43
BLUEFIELD — The G-Men fell to the visiting Bulldogs Thursday night at Ned Shott Gymnasium at Bluefield State College.
David Graves score 21 points to pace Graham. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw chipped in 11
The G-Men open Southwest District play on Thursday, Jan. 6, playing Virginia High at home.
