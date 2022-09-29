RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette had 12 kills and dropped three blocks and the Richlands volleyball team collected a 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 win over visiting Tazewell, on Tuesday night.
Abby Hughes rooted up 27 digs for the Lady Blue Tornado, also serving up nine aces. Jullian Shreve distributed 12 assists and came up with nine digs.
The Richlands JV also picked up a win, beating the Lady Bulldogs 14-25, 25-23, 15-6.
Tazewell will host Grundy at Tazewell Middle School today. The Lady Blue Tornado travels to Marion.
