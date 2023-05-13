BLUEFIELD — The first Richmond went up in flames of war in 1865. New Richmond toppled like a gnawed-off tree, cut down by Beavers in 2023.
Bluefield’s high-flying softball team (24 – 6) traveled not once — but twice — to Wyoming East last week and leveled the Warriors, 7-6 in the opening thriller and then romped to a 15—5 rout in the Region 3, Section 1 championship game.
For their efforts, BHS has earned a spot in the regional championship against powerful Independence (22-8), which trounced Shady Spring 9-1 in the Section 2 title contest and will host the first playoff game in a best-of-three series beginning Monday at Coal City.
Coach Barry Reed’s squad has carved some significant notches this season, winning more than 20 games for the first time, earning the first sectional title in school history, and has now defeated every team on its schedule for the first time.
Last week the Beavers settled into a hard week of practice, winners of 14 of the past 15 games, while preparing to play what many consider the very best team they have faced all season.
“Independence is the real deal,” says Reed. “They are a veteran team, playoff tested with some of the best individual talent in the state, and they are very well coached. It’s hard to find any kind of a weakness anywhere up and down their lineup.”
Indeed, Independence has outscored the opposition by a sizzling 42-1 including the regular season finale and three playoff appearances.
Yet, Bluefield in 30 games has more than held its own at the plate, having scored at least 10 runs in 16 games and nine in two more. In the finale at East, the Beavers pounded out 19 hits.
Independence has its own sparkling athletic honor roll.
Hard-hitting senior Kendall Martin, who has eight hits in her last 11 at-bats, including a pair of home runs, is a key player for IHS but star pitcher Delaney Buckland, a good hitter and a pitcher with a reported 500-plus strikeouts in the last two seasons, is the circle ace that often assures the Patriots a solid chance at victory. She throws strikes in blazing fashion.
Beaver has its own standout hurler, Isabella “Izzy” Smith, with 14 of the team’s wins and a nifty .412 bating average (37 runs batted in). “Izzy often helps herself when she’s pitching,” says Reed. “In the first tournament game, for instance, she got a good hit, stole a base and scored the winning run, then won the game pitching. That’s a good day’s work.”
For her part, the low-key Smith, whose intensity burns just below the surface, says, “I have tried to make in-game adjustments to what I see at the plate. You cannot keep throwing the same pitch to good hitters. That has been something I have concentrated on.”
Sophomore Madison “Maddie” Lawson has been “Miss Consistency” at the plate for Bluefield, finishing the regular season with an eye-popping .602 average while also leading BHS in hits (57), RBIs (50) and runs scored (41).
“I have been in coaching 30 years,” grins Reed, “and Maddie is the first player I have had who can go 2-for-4 and have her average drop. She has an ability to hit the ball on the nose in most every game.”
Lawson adds, “I need to stay focused. Anybody can be beaten, either a team or a hitter in an at-bat. Don’t over-think things out there. If we keep our heads in the game and make the plays we need to make, we can win games.”
While Lawson has been a valuable utility player both as an infielder and pitcher, the Beavers have relied on the Sister Act of shortstop Abby Richardson (.395 average/37 RBIs) and Grace Richardson (.365 average/47 runs) behind the plate to anchor two essential positions.
“Grace is a true leader,” says Reed.
“I don’t know where we’d be without her. A top-flight catcher makes a huge difference. Abby is a fine shortstop who comes up with big plays, it seems, just when we need them. Those two girls are intense from first pitch to last out.”
Another steady run producer for the Beavers has been sophomore Sophie Hall.
“When I think of offensive improvement, Sophie (36 hits, 33 runs batted in) is a player who comes to mind. Her hitting has gotten better as the season has progressed and she has been a clutch person at the plate for us, especially in the past few weeks,” observes Reed.
Over the season, Independence has been rightly praised for having a solid defense including a speedy outfield and an infield that makes the tough plays.
Freshman Harmony Mills has come on strong during the season’s second half, a talented all-around athlete with a good bat. Emma Lilly, Allie Hypes, catcher Alexis Meadows and Kassidy Bradbury have all played key roles at times for consistent Patriot squad.
On the Beaver side, the flying feet and good glove of Taylor Mabry has more than once saved the day. Mabry, for instance, “laid out horizontally” to end the last game against East in spectacular fashion. Teammate Abby Richardson laughed, saying she had been “waiting all season to see Taylor make a play like that” because she knew Mabry could do it.
To a woman, the Beavers point to an early April tournament in South Carolina that changed the tenor of the team.
“We bonded,” says Mabry. “We spent a week together, concentrating on softball, looking out for each other.”
Reed agrees, adding, “That turned us around, we put together a second long winning streak and believed in each other, supporting each other. That was a big trip for us.”
Grace Richardson sees a team-wide benefit from the last few weeks after that event.
“Izzy has become a better pitcher, Maddie and Sophie have been so consistent, Abby has made some big plays, and Audra Rockness has come on strong at third and really helped us,” she says.
“Those are a few names to mention, but really, it has been a team effort all the way around.”
Reed is pleased with the team and eager to see how they respond to going deeper into the post season.
“We have no seniors. For a team with mainly sophomores and juniors, this (winning) is really special. I am looking forward to seeing how these underclassmen respond as the pressure increases game by game. If they keep their heads in the game, it could be really interesting. There are no bad teams left so often the team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win,” concludes Reed.
For her part, Smith adds, “We have to attack. I think a mindset of ‘attack instead of react’ is what we need to keep going. We have to work to make good things happen. Sports is a game of chance, so now we have our chance.”
