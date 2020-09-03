EAST RIVER — The opening night of high school soccer in West Virginia saw the Princeton and Bluefield High tie at 3 Wednesday at East River Soccer Complex.
Laken Dye record a hat trick of goals for the Tigers with assists coming from Isabella Mullens and Lauren Parish.
The Beavers got single goals from Taylor Papa, Jordan Jones and Kellan Tobar in the draw.
Princeton outshot Bluefield 34-13 over the 80 minutes with Tigers goalkeeper Sadie Boggess making six saves.
Princeton travels to Woodrow Wilson today before its home opener Sept. 8 against PikeView while Bluefield heads on the road against Nitro Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Princeton 3, Bluefield 1: The Tigers opened their season with a strong win over the Beavers due to a balanced attack at East River.
Princeton had Ben Broyles, Eli Basile and Ian Bailey score on opening night with Gavin Brown delivering a pair of assists. Brandon Shepherd had the third assist for the Tigers.
The lone goal for Bluefield came on a penalty kick from William Matthews.
Princeton travels to Greenbrier East today while Bluefield heads to Nitro Saturday.
