PRINCETON — The Princeton softball team made Bluefield sweat at the end, but the Lady Beavers came out on top, 7-5, in a showdown between Mercer County rivals at Princeton on Tuesday night.
“The game ended in dramatic fashion again,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
Trailing 7-4 headed into the seventh inning, the Lady Tigers scored a run to cut it to 7-5 and sent Skylur Rice to the plate with loaded basers. Rice had been Princeton’s hot bat with two hits, including a home run.
“Rice hit a deep fly ball to Mykah Gregory in right field… and Gregory caught it, which of course ended the threat … but that was a close call,” said Reed.
“It’s always like that between us and Princeton,” he said.
Maddie Lawson struck out three for Bluefield over three innings. Brown finished the game for the win, striking out two.
Sandrea Dickey had a two-run double for the Lady Beavers. Abigail Richardson had an RBI single and Taylor Mabry also had a big hit in the four-run fourth innnig.
Rice led the Tigers linupe with two hits Emma Johnson took the loss for Princeton, going the distance.
Bluefield (12-8) plays at PikeView on Thursday.
Princeton came into the game after Johnson pitched four shutout innings at Shady Spring on Monday, keeping the Lady Tigers’ foot in the door for a comeback rally that failed to materialize. Raleigh’s Tigers took a 3-0 win in that game.
Bluefield 7, Princeton 5
Bluefield……..200 401 0 — 7 8 1
Princeton…….003 001 1 — 5 4 3
Maddie Lawson, Cara Brown (3) and Grace Richardson. Emma Johnson and Abigail Jenkins. W— Brown. L— Johnson. HR — Skylur Rice.
Tazewell 4, Richlands 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — Carly Compton struck out 14 and the Lady Bulldogs collected a Southwest District shutout softball victory over the homestanding Lady Blue Tornado.
Compton confined Richlands to two hits and walked only one batter, helping her own cause with a single and an RBI.
Maddie Gillespie led the Lady Bulldogs lineup with two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Mallory Whittaker hit a triple and collected an RBI.
Arin Rife struck out 14 Tazewell batters en route to collecting the downside decision. She gave up four runs — two earned — and gave up seven hits.
Rife also collected one of Richlands’ two hits.
