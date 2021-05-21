PRINCETON — How is a softball season like an old-fashioned butter churning? Bluefield High head coach Barry Reed explained his analogy Thursday after the Beavers rallied to beat Princeton 9-7.
“We’ve been churning for quite a while, all spring. I think today we finally started seeing the butter,” Reed said. “I think our girls are learning how to win.”
“When you start four freshmen, you’re always young, when you go to the field every day. We’re still making mistakes defensively that I would hope we wouldn’t make now. But we hit it just enough, offensively, to seem to be able to squeak by … .”
Bluefield (12-4) has now won 11 games in a row, many of them comeback victories. Thursday, the Beavers fought back from deficits of 1-0 and 4-3.
Reed said, “Today, the chips were down a couple of times, and we made the plays — offensively and defensively.”
Less than 24 hours after pitching the Beavers to a 14-2 win at PikeView, Jordan Jones struck out six batters and allowed five hits and four walks at Princeton. Reed called it an “outstanding” effort.
Princeton junior Skylur Rice had 10 strikeouts and allowed six hits and eight walks. In the first four innings, Rice got the third out via strikeout with a base runner on third.
“Skylur threw a real good game,” said Princeton head coach Matt Dye. “Bluefield did a good job with the small ball. We just didn’t make the plays; (we) made a few too many errors. … They executed their game plan and they got the W.”
Princeton freshman Abbi Jenkins was 2 for 2 at bat with a standup double, and scored three runs. Kailey Sarver scored twice.
Cara Brown of Bluefield batted 3 for 4 and tied the game 1-1 in the second inning after hitting a single, stealing a base and coming home on an error. Teammate Abby Richardson scored two runs and tripled to lead off the seventh.
The Beavers’ schedule shows a short-distance “road game” on Monday against the Graham G-Girls. Princeton (7-14) plays Midland Trail on Monday in its last regular-season home game.
Bluefield 9, Princeton 7
Bluefield ………. 012 021 3 — 9 6 4
Princeton ……… 103 010 2 — 7 5 4
Jordan Jones and Grace Richardson. Skylur Rice and Abbi Jenkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.