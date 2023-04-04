BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers softball team knows hard work is the name of the game.
It is not going to be as easy for this year’s Bluefield Beavers softball team. Now in the third year of a re-tooled program, Barry Reed’s squad can no longer sneak up on anyone. After the opening two weeks of the 2023 campaign the BHS diamond dandies (7-3) have set their sights on earning a new reputation.
“I think a few teams may have taken us for granted before,” says Reed, who has coached at Pocahontas, Honaker and Virginia High in a 25-year career. Along with assistant Ashely Taylor, a former Bluefield player herself, and Reed, the Beavers have come out with a new attitude.
“We have turned it around through hard work and a determination to play hard every time out. and one more thing – we don’t have a lot of players but we have some good ones to build our season around.”
There are no seniors among those “good ones.” Six juniors, including one (Courtney Lee) playing for the first time and the number one starting pitcher (“Izzy” Smith) in the circle for the first time, lead the parade. Lee has improved already and shown good power as she works her way to more playing time.
Grace Richardson, mentioned in the All State team in 2022, is one of those leaders whose goals include not just building on success but taking it to another level.
She says, “We want to make it out of regionals this year.” Richardson, a key as the catcher, had not been hitting up to her expectations in the first few games, but blasted her way out of a slump with a walk-off grand slam home run last week in a hard-fought contest against arch-rival Graham.
“I had not hit the way I wanted to,” notes Richardson, who along with sister Abby, the starting shortstop, makes up the Bluefield version of double trouble for BHS opponents. “Coach Reed told me not to press just pick out a pitch to handle and hit it as hard as I could. That worked.”
Grace behind the plate and Abby at short are two essentials to Bluefield’s chances.
A quartet of four feisty sophomores are in the middle of the mix along with three freshmen. All told this band of 13 sisters have set their sights on not just building on success but taking it to another level – that cannot be done with a “me” attitude.
Sophie Hall has been hitting the ball hard in early season but cannot recall much of her success, despite one game with four runs batted in and another with six RBIs.
“Statistics don’t matter all,” she says, “because the only number that really counts is having one more run than the other team when the game is done.” Bluefield has actually exceeded that, perhaps because the Beavers keep their eyes on the field instead of the scoreboard. Nevertheless, in a recent three-game stretch, BHS outscored the opposition, 40-1.
Reed is pleased with the success but always looking ahead. His intensity has fueled the Bluefield rise but he has goals that are always ahead. No one knows better how hard that can be.
“We have a chance to win quite a few games, but staying healthy is absolutely necessary. There are always key positions when you don’t have a lot of depth where you cannot afford to have problems. One or two key players make so much difference, because losing one means changing several spots at any given time. It is very important to keep the team healthy.”
A valuable commodity is a player adept at more than one position, such as physically gifted junior Cara Brown, who is hitting .280 at her left field position. She has also taken the mound and pitched a no-hitter, is a good fielder and recently hit an important home run to help the team win. Reed says she is one of the best all-around athletes at Bluefield High School, and perhaps the best since he coached Tonya Stallard at Virginia High in 2006. Stallard was all state in three sports and eventually graduate from West Point.
Brown says, “I lift weights all year long, and when I am not in games or activities, I lift every day except Sundays. I play travel ball in the summer – Abby and Grace, Sophie, Izzy, Tanaya (Smith) and Maddie (Lawson) we have come up through middle school playing together. That’s how you improve, become a better hitter or fielder – you have to keep working at it.”
One of the harder-working BHS athletes is “Izzy” Smith, who is developing into the team pitching leader. Although she does not have a lengthy background in the sport, Smith has determination.
“Izzy will pitch most of our ‘pressure’ games,” notes Reed. “When she is on the mound, that gives us the best defensive opportunity to be competitive against anybody. Izzy has really dedicated herself since she joined us this year to getting better, she is taking lessons, has played travel ball and is improving steadily. I am proud of the effort she has made. Through game experience, she is becoming a ‘seasoned’ player.”
Smith is as easy-going off the field as she is competitive on it.
“I love playing the game and I want to be as a good a pitcher as I can be,” she says, adding, “I am working on control and getting my speed up. At the higher levels, pitchers not only have to throw to spots but be able to have a fast pitch to be really competitive. My teammates are very talented and I want to be able to do what it takes to help us win the tournament games, those kind of games we want to win in the playoffs.”
Along with Smith and Brown, the third multi-position player making an impact for the Beavers is Madison “Maddie” Lawson. She is steady in the field, a winner on the mound and has been a dynamic hitter through the first few weeks, hitting a .741 pace.
“We used to say ‘you can’t throw the ball up and hit it and bat .500’ and Maddie is hitting .700-plus, that is amazing,” grins Reed. “She may lose some points off that average as the season goes along but she is doing an outstanding job at the plate. Maddie is not just hitting soft grounders, either, she is hitting the ball on the button, has a home run and several extra base hits. She and Sophie have been keys for us in the middle of line up.”
Centerfielder Taylor Mabry, another 10th grader, is a defensive gem Reed says “is not afraid to go after the ball, has great speed and catches what she gets to. She is another big reason we have had some success.” Along with speedy Tanaya Smith, the Beavers have a quick outfield.
Abby Matthews, an All State soccer star as a sophomore, is making her debut this year on the diamond and Reed likes what he has seen so far.
“Abby is a great athlete to begin with, and she is learning very fast. She has started for us already, and gotten some hits. We will depend on her more and more this year and in the future.”
Olivia English, Kaylee McKinney and Audra Rockness are the three ninth grader players.
“Those three are already helping us – they have made some starts and are gaining confidence. Audra’s sister, Gracie, played for me my first year. She knows the game. Kaylee has made great strides and Olivia’s strength is her defense.”
Lawson and “Izzy” Smith alternate between first and pitching, Hall handles second, with Abby Richardson at short and Rockness at third. Brown, Mabry and Smith patrol the outfield with alternates on Brown’s pitching days.
“We are fortunate to have three girls who can pitch effectively,” says Reed. “Most teams have one or maybe two good ones at best.”
The Beavers softball group is working to get to that “best” level with a combination of teamwork and talent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.