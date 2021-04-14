BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School girls softball team opened the 2021 season on Wednesday night with an 11-3 win over county rival PikeView at the Lady Beavers’ home field.
Jordan Jones (1-0) picked up the win for Bluefield, allowing three runs off five hits, striking out four and walking four.
The Lady Panthers (0-1) jumped on the Lady Beavers with three runs off three hits in the top of the first, but a two-run home run from Bluefield’s Sandrea Dickey in the bottom of that frame mended some of the damage and took some of the pressure off Jones.
“To tell you the truth, we were struggling a little bit until that happened,” said Bluefield head softball coach Barry Reed, who started five freshmen.
Jones settled in and retired the Lady Panthers in order in the second and third innings. In the bottom of the third inning, Bluefield erupted for six runs to take the permanent go-ahead. Jones kept PikeView scoreless for the remainder of the five-inning game.
“She threw 81 pitches, which was a little more than we’d like her to throw. But really after the first inning she pulled herself together and had a beautiful little masterpiece,” Reed said. “It was a good opening day win.”
Beavers added three runs in the fifth to end the game, wrapping things up on a two-RBI double by Regan Anderson, who finished with two hits on the day.
Grace Richardson had two hits with a double and scored two runs for the Lady Beavers and Abby Richardson had an RBI and scored two runs.
Bluefield plays at Montcalm on Friday
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.