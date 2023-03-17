BLUEFIELD — Izzy Smith pitched no-hitter in her softball season debut on Thursday night, allowing only one walk in a 16-0 rout of visiting Mount View.
It was an auspicious debut for the Lady Beavers, who have made great competitive strides under head coach Barry Reed.
“We have no seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen,” said Reed. “Two years ago when we started they were all freshmen … they’re all older now.
“Now we’re looking forward to making some noise if we can.”
Smith all but silenced Mount View’s bats, striking out four in the three-inning shift.
The Lady Beavers (1-0) jumped on the Lady Golden Knights immediately, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
Bluefield had 12 hits overall. Smith and Taylor Mabrey had two hits apiece, while Sophie Hall had four RBIs.
The Lady Beavers travel to Lebanon on Monday, at Graham on Tuesday,. Bluefield will host Bland County on Wednesday, Princeton on Thursday and PikeView on Friday, weather permitting.
