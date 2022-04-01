BLUEFIELD — The young Bluefield High softball team served up an order of cold cuts to the PikeView Panthers on Friday afternoon, earning a 13-0 shoutout win in a game called after 4 ½ innings on the BHS softball field.
The Beavers’ freshman pitcher Maddie Lawson struck out seven Panthers and gave up four hits in the shutout win. Three of the hits were leadoff singles. Lawson notched three consecutive strikeouts in the second and third innings.
Temperatures were in the 40s at game time. The cold and wet grounds had forced a number of games to be called off around the region, but the sun came out, the wind subsided, helpers raked the infield dirt, and the umpire called, “Play ball!”
Asked if the cold affected her, Lawson said, “I’ve tried to prepare myself for the situations. … You never know what you’re going to get.”
Bluefield (4-4) got hits from eight of its nine players, who started to warm up after a scoreless first inning.
That offense was “really helpful,” Lawson said. “I feel like we’re very strong with the hitting. We’ve definitely built as a team, from where we first started, this season.”
Bluefield head coach Barry Reed said, “I thought we started out a little flat, but then we hit the ball better as the game went along. … We started tearing the cover off of it.”
PikeView (0-8-1) got singles from Olivia Lucas, Christina Hale and Kya Hall, but only one base runner got as far as third, on a double in the fifth inning by Kaylie Honaker.
Bluefield put together 14 hits, led by leadoff batter Grace Richardson, who was 3 for 4 with a double, and drove in two runs. Cara Brown hit a home run for a second straight game and generated three runs.
Reed said about Brown, “She’s on fire right now. Cara’s only a sophomore.”
Lawson, Sophie Hall and Micah Gregory each were 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs apiece.
PikeView mounted a challenge to begin the fifth inning. Hale, a senior, arrived at first due to Bluefield’s only error of the game. Honaker’s subsequent double put both Panthers in scoring position.
Lawson cooly struck out the next three batters to end the game.
“I think Maddie actually grew up in the fifth inning, a little bit,” Reed said. “I think that was some growing pains for her, and she made it through it. That’s a sign of her growing up.”
Reed said, “I had watched her in middle school, and I knew she had a lot of talent. … Give her credit. (She) and her dad were up here all the time, this summer, working at it.”
“She’s had a couple of rough outings this spring, but again today, I have to reinforce that she took a step forward, and I think she grew up a little bit.”
Lawson said, “Before the season, I was already excited because I’d heard a lot about Coach Reed. When the season started, I was very nervous. … It was very nerve-wracking.”
On Friday, it helped to have a familiar face helping her out behind the plate.
Lawson said, “I couldn’t have done this game without my catcher, Grace Richardson. Without those frames (for my pitching target), we wouldn’t have had the game we had. … She’s probably one of the greatest catchers who ever caught me.”
“About three years ago, we started travel (ball) together, and a bond clicked. We hadn’t played together for about a year, and it just kind of clicked back. We were right back to where we were.”
As if she hadn’t shown enough talent, Lawson has added to her pitching repertoire.
“My best pitch would probably be my screwball,” she said. “ To be honest, I just started throwing it (last month). I kinda just picked it up. I said, ‘This might be a good pitch for me to throw.’ It took quite a bit of practice.”
“I’ve told (my coach) about many pitches. It’s kind of hard to get a lot of pitches down. and I don’t have all of them mastered. But I threw it, and he said, ‘OK, we should try it.’ “
Reed said, “This game is made of, 80% pitching, what you’ve got in the circle.”
He said that this spring’s Bluefield roster is essentially “a JV team, for the most part. We’ve got two seniors, and then we’ve got nine freshmen and sophomores.”
“I know everybody wants it, this year, but the best is yet to come for Bluefield softball, because we’re young. If I can keep them together for a couple of more years, then you’re going to see a darn good softball team here.”
PikeView coach Brandon Clemons said, “One bad inning has always been our Achilles’ heel, so far this year. We’re a young team. They scrap from first pitch to last, and as a coach, that’s really all you can ask for from your players.
“It’s something to build on. Now we can keep working, and get our fundamentals a little sharper, and, hopefully, when they come to us, it’ll be a better ballgame.”
The Panthers will travel to Greenbrier West on Monday.
With the arrival of April, Bluefield has a jam-packed schedule of four games next week, starting with a trip to Tazewell on Monday.
Lawson said about her upcoming work schedule on the diamond, “I really just need to keep my composure. Yeah, it’s going to be nerve-wracking, but if you show it, the other team already knows they got under your skin.”
At Bluefield High School
PikeView ……. 000 00 — 0 4 1
Bluefield …….. 081 4x — 13 14 1
Madison Dowell and Macie Duckworth. Maddie Lawson and Grace Richardson. Offensive leaders — PV, Honaker, double; Lucas, Hale, Hall, singles. BHS, Richardson, 3-4, double; Lawson, Hall, 2-2, double; Gregory, 2-2, 2 SB, 2 RBI; Brown, 2-5, HR, 3 RBI.
