LEBANON — Lebanon’s Morgan Varney went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double and the Lady Pioneers picked up an 11-1 win over visiting Bluefield in interstate high school girls softball action, on Monday.
Bluefield had four hits, with Maddie Lawson going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Izzy Smith started the game for the Lady Beavers, giving up six runs off four hits over three innings. Lawson gave up five runs off six hits over a four inning shift.
The Lady Beavers cross the state line again today, taking on crosstown rival Graham in Bluefield, Va. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Wise Central 3, Richlands 0
NORTON, Va. — Freshman pitcher Hannah Salyer pitched a two-hit shutout as the Wise County Central Warriors blanked visiting Richlands in a non-district win.
Chloe Wells, Taylor Cochran, and Abi Potter had a hit and a run apiece for the Warriors. Lauren Jackson drove in a run.
The Lady Blue Tornado’s Hailey Cordle and Kailyn Breeding did their part to break up Salyer’s no-hitter.
