MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach is a fun place. But it’s even more fun when you’re winning.
The Bluefield softball team rolled to a 13-8 victory over Saquoit Valley, NY in the Grand Strand Classic on Tuesday morning.
“It was a good game,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed, whose team is 2-1 in Classic play so far. “Everybody got to play, got to hit and got to field.”
Maddie Lawson picked up the victory in the circle for Bluefield, striking out seven and walking one as she scattered eight hits.
Grace Richardson led the lineup, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Abby Richardson went 3-for-4 with a whopping seven RBIs and Lawson helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with a double.
Bluefield (12-5) faces a yet-uknnamed opponent at 8 a.m. this morning.
Late Softball
Central Wise 9, Richlands 4
RICHLANDS, Va. — Emily Sturgill went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and the Lady Warriors collected a non-district victory over the Lady Blue Tornado at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Monday.
Lauren Jackson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Central Wise, which rapped out 12 hits collectively.
Arin Rife led Richlands offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Erica Lamie went 3-for-4 with with an RBI.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 16, Westside 7
CLEAR FORK — The Beavers lineup banged away for 19 hits but the Renegades kept after it ably enough to prolong Monday’s game for the full seven to keep hope alive.
Bluefield starting pitcher Landon Crane struck out five and walked six over the first five four-hit frames but atoned for his indiscretions on the offensive end. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base.
Caleb Fuller went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, Davis Rockness went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, Hunter Harmon went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored and Bryson Redmond went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and four runs scored.
Anthony Buzzo went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Trenton Swauger had a double and two RBIs.
Kadien Vance went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Braxton Waldron went 2-for-4 with a double to pace the Westside lineup, which had seven hits on the night.
James Monroe 8
Summers County 6
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks took advantage of a combined 12 Bobcats walks and five Summers County errors to convert two hits into a victory on Monday.
